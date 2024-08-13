Huddersfield Town 3 Morecambe 0: Michael Duff handed some welcome headaches as Terriers look the part - again

WITH just the main stand open for home patrons, alongside a smattering of diehard Morecambe supporters in the away section for company, Michael Duff’s introduction to Huddersfield Town followers at the John Smith’s Stadium was decidedly low key.

In truth, the Terriers head coach has never been one for fanfare or ceremony and much prefers focusing on the green bit, rolling up his sleeves and cracking on with the job.

An understated competitive opener in front of home fans was not necessarily too bad a thing, perhaps.

Understated was not the word to describe Town’s fine victory in their League One curtain-raider at Peterborough United.

Callum Marshall celebrates scoring Huddersfield's second goal with Lasse Sorensen v Morecambe. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Or events here against Morecambe in fairness, with the tone set when it took Duff’s side all of 31 seconds to open their home account under him.

After a quick clap and thumbs-up to acknowledge his new audience following his introduction to the crowd ahead of kick-off, the Town chief was heralding a maiden goal under his watch at the JSS, when Jaheim Headley chested in from close range at the far post.

From the early salvos, there was an obvious gap in quality between both these teams, for sure.

Even accounting for that, Town’s first-half efforts were pretty sharp and accomplished and Duff could not have failed to be pleased with their aplomb, attitude and intensity.

Further goals late in the half from Callum Marshall - a first for the club on his debut - and a player at the other end of his career in Danny Ward were top-order, with the fact that two of his forwards are now off the mark being an obvious tick in the box after the midfielders got the glory at Peterborough.

Duff - who made eight changes from the weekend but at a loss of any quality - said he wanted a few headaches ahead of team selection for his home league opener against Stevenage. He might have been handed a few here.

Headley was a threat all night, Marshall showcased what he had to offer and got his goal, while there was poise and class from Herbie Kane on his first start.

Only Morecambe, maybe, but given the rough, miserable fare on offer here for much of last season, you have to start somewhere and this was a nice beginning under Duff on previously parched West Yorkshire soil. With two home games to come, there’s the opportunity for some early momentum, all being well.

Stung by a bee at London Road on Saturday, Lasse Sorensen was an irritant for Morecambe from the off here.

Admirable persistence led to him firing over a right-wing cross after his first attempt was blocked. Shrimps keeper Harry Burgoyne made a mess of his attempted save and only parried the ball onto the chest of the onrushing Headley, backing up at the far post.

Town, who handed a first start to young midfielder Tom Iorpenda and recent signing Marshall, among others, were bang at it and looked like having too much in the locker for their visitors from the off.

Michal Helik flicked a header just over, while decent appeals for a penalty were rebuffed under Danny Ward went down under an untidy looking challenge from ex-fc Halifax Town defender Jamie Stott following a peach of defence-splitting pass from Kane.

Iorpenda, growing into the game, later tested the reactions of Burgoyne, with Town’s tempo and work being in pleasing order in the first period.

They finished it with two lovely goals.

First, Town broke and Kane’s weighted pass found the supporting Sorensen, whose first-time cross from the right found Marshall and the West Ham loanee displayed the finishing prowess that has been talked up during his Premier League 2 forays with the Hammers with his touch and instant and controlled finish being that of a confident marksman.

Soon after, the young Northern Irishman showed he has more strings to his bow.

After showing tenacity to win a tackle by the right touchline, he cut inside and delivered a delicate pass in the direction of Ward, who spun neatly and his low finish was cute and clinical.

On the restart, Duff will have been wanted to see more of the same, allied to a ruthless edge.

Town pushed for more in fairness. They had to settle for three, but the intent was certainly there.

Morecambe, enduring a hard start to 2024-25, were reduced to ten men on minutes when Kayden Harrack received his matching orders on 75 minutes for a second caution after catching substitute Josh Koroma following some lamentable ball control.

Substitute Josh Koroma went close to a fourth for the hosts when he struck the post before missing a glaring chance in stoppage time.

Huddersfield Town: Maxwell, Pearson, Helik (Turton 46), Spencer; Sorensen (Hogg 61), Iorpenda (Wiles 61), Kasumu, Kane, Headley; Marshall (Harratt 70), Ward (Koroma 70). Substitutes unused: Nicholls, Healey, Miller, Evans.

Morecambe: Burgoyne; Millen, Taylor, Songo’o (C Jones 59), Stott (Tutonda 73), Lewis; Harrack, White (Hendrie 79), Tollitt (Macadam 59), Slew; Angol (Edwards 59). Substitutes unused: Moore, Hope.

Referee: S Mather (Lancashire).