Huddersfield Town 3 Peterborough 0: Milestone for Tom Lees as Town ease to win

As opposed to runs, amassing more points on the board when going ‘into bat’ first before several of their top-six rivals this weekend was Town’s preoccupation.

They did just that in comfort and said ‘over to you’ to a number of their competitors in the process.

After a wonderful winter, which saw Town post a 17-match unbeaten sequence stretching back to late November, spring started on a spritely note by virtue of two goals in the opening seven minutes to effectively end this contest.

Huddersfield Town players celebrate Danel Sinani's opener against Peterborough United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

A 72nd-minute header from Tom Lees - en route to scoring two goals for the first time in his long career - added to the overwhelming positivity in a season which has the potential to be special.

Lees’ second arrived moments after January signing Tino Anjorin had come on for his Town debut. More good vibes.

What a week it has been for the club - with Dean Hoyle back running the show and a potential FA Cup tie with Liverpool on the horizon if Nottingham Forest are disposed of.

Greater times may arrive in May after a night when Huddersfield fans brazenly chanted: '’Going Up, Going Down' to their counterparts from Peterborough, whose side broke Town hearts in the League One play-off final at Old Trafford in 2011, with Grant McCann being their captain.

On this night, with the same scoreline, there was a gulf in class between both these sides. Will they be heading in different directions at the end of the season? There’s certainly a fair chance.

The omens weren’t good for Peterborough ahead of the game against a Town side nicely rested up in midweek while Posh expended a great deal of energy against the Manchester City juggernaut.

That was reinforced when illness forced a late switch to their starting line-up with Steven Benda replaced in goal by David Cornell.

Against a side in such strong form and given the fact that bottom-placed Posh had lost 15 of their 17 away matches this term, it was arguably the last thing that recently-appointed manager McCann would have wanted.

Beaten convincingly on his two last two visits to Town with Hull City, this was another tough evening, with two early concessions painting a bleak picture. It had the makings of a long night and so it proved.

Huddersfield carried on from where they let off with two late goals in their dramatic finale against Cardiff last time out.

It was a half when they looked capable of filling their boots every time they attacked.

The opener was an eye-catcher. Ollie Turton’s shot was saved by Cornell and Lewis O’Brien’s follow-up was blocked.

Danel Sinani promptly picked up the loose ball and steered home a peach of a curler.

On seven minutes it was two, when Sinani became the creator with his corner headed in at the near post by Lees.

It was a half when it looked like a side riding high in the table were facing one who propped up the division.

The Championship can be full of surprises, but there were none here in a half when Posh were forced to make a tactical change in midfield when Kwame Poku - who spurned the visitors’ only real chance - was replaced.

Turton saw his deflected shot hit the bar and Duane Holmes steered a shot wide in a half when Town showed what they are. A side who are very well-coached, where players know their jobs and they are enjoying the ride.

Sorba Thomas, in acres of space, went close to a third with a low volley on the restart while Ward shot at Cornell and Turton headed over.

At the other end, Posh’s efforts were pretty token.

The hosts managed the game well, as is increasingly their way and despite not adding to their opportunities early in the second half, it was a straightforward night.

For Lees, one manjack of this excellent Town side, it was a milestone evening and a rare moment in the goalscoring sun when he latched onto Toffolo's header to score a second from Eiting's corner.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Turton, Pearson, Lees, Toffolo; Russell, Sinani (Eiting 60), O’Brien (Rhodes 77); Thomas, D Ward, Holmes (Anjorin 71). Substitutes unused: Blackman, Pipa, Hogg, Sarr.

Peterborough United: Cornell; Knight, Edwards, Beevers; Ward, J Fuchs, Grant (Marriott 45), Coulson; Poku (Norburn 26), Szmodics; Jones (Clarke-Harris 68). Substitutes unused: Burrows, Morton, Mumba.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).