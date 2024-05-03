Pompey lifted the League One title at the end of the regular season, securing a long-awaited return to the second tier. They have already started preparing for the Championship, dishing out new deals to some but parting ways with others.

Among those to have been told he will be moving on is Schofield, who ascended the Huddersfield youth ranks and made 35 appearances at senior level for the Terriers. He joined Portsmouth last year but was afforded just six outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England youth international will now be available to snap up as a free agent and his pedigree may prove appealing to clubs in League One and League Two.

Ryan Schofield is a product of the Huddersfield Town academy. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Martin, meanwhile, has also been told he is free to seek pastures new this summer. The winger started his professional career with Norwich City and had two loan stints in South Yorkshire, one with Doncaster Rovers and one with Barnsley.

He left Norwich last year before eventually penning a short-term deal at Fratton Park. However, he is also being allowed to move on having made just nine appearances in Portsmouth colours.