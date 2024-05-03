Huddersfield Town academy product and ex-Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers man among those released by Portsmouth
Pompey lifted the League One title at the end of the regular season, securing a long-awaited return to the second tier. They have already started preparing for the Championship, dishing out new deals to some but parting ways with others.
Among those to have been told he will be moving on is Schofield, who ascended the Huddersfield youth ranks and made 35 appearances at senior level for the Terriers. He joined Portsmouth last year but was afforded just six outings.
The former England youth international will now be available to snap up as a free agent and his pedigree may prove appealing to clubs in League One and League Two.
Martin, meanwhile, has also been told he is free to seek pastures new this summer. The winger started his professional career with Norwich City and had two loan stints in South Yorkshire, one with Doncaster Rovers and one with Barnsley.
He left Norwich last year before eventually penning a short-term deal at Fratton Park. However, he is also being allowed to move on having made just nine appearances in Portsmouth colours.
Portsmouth’s head coach John Mousinho said: “It’s always tough to tell players that they’re not going to receive new contracts and the fact this team has been so successful makes it doubly difficult. We have needed to make some incredibly tough decisions and I get on with all the lads, so I wish them nothing but the best moving forward."
