Huddersfield Town academy status upgraded as Jon Worthington takes up enhanced role

HUDDERSFIELD Town Academy has been officially granted Category Two status ahead of next season.

Just a year on since reopening the club’s full academy beyond under-17, under 19 and B Team groups and achieving Category Three status, the club’s rank has been upgraded following an audit, re-evaluation and inspection by the relevant authorities.

Category Two status introduces the concept of providing an ‘elite’ programme for young footballers, with more resources available and advanced coaching opportunities offering a more targeted, high-level pathway for aspiring players.

The club recently secured a lease extension of 300 years from the Kirklees Council, securing control of several dedicated academy pitches at Canalside and the academy will continue to be overseen by Jon Worthington, who will become Academy Director in the expanded infrastructure moving forward.

Jon Worthington. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Town CEO Jake Edwards commented: "To have achieved Category Two status just one year on from reopening our full academy is a hugely proud milestone for the club, and underlines the incredible work being done by our academy staff at Canalside in helping nurture and develop future talent for the first team. It also shows the seriousness and importance with which we are taking this project at all levels.

"Chairman Kevin Nagle has made no secret of his passion and vision for the academy, and his backing has allowed us to invest in infrastructure, facilities and high-level coaches that this jump from Category Three to Category Two would’ve been impossible without. Our goal has always been to give local footballers the best chance possible to succeed, and we believe that this step will help make that a reality.