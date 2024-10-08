Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC ratings: Sound marks for Terriers and more poor offerings from Reds
Huddersfield Town
Maxwell: Very quiet evening. Rarely tested. 6
Pearson: Brief injury scare in first half. Persevered, as he does. 7
Lees: See Maxwell. 6
Lonwijk: Steady evening. Got forward at times, went close to scoring. 7
Sorensen: An outlet for Town on the right after a bit of a quiet time of late. 7
Kane: Will be better for the start. 6
Hogg: Held the middle ground. 6
Evans: Handed a chance in the ‘eight role. Contribution for the goal and was more convincing in second half. 7
Headley: A few trademark bursts. 6
Radulovic: Dropped deep to try and link up play. His movement and pass to set up the opener was quality. 7
Ladapo: Tested Killip with the best chance of the first half. Wild with another chance, but cooler in the second half. 6
Substitutes: Healey (Ladapo 71) Hit post with header 6.
Ward (Radulovic 72), On the mark 6.
Iorpenda (Evans 72) Excellent cameo. 7
Turton (Sorensen 77), 6.
Not used: Chapman, Ruffels, Kasumu.
Barnsley
Killip: Made a couple of smart instinctive saves. 7
Barratt: Handed a first full start. Part of his learning. 5
Pines: Not convincing and got a red card for his troubles late on after grabbing Iorpenda as he surged clear. 4
McCarthy: Cautioned for blocking off Sorensen. 5
Lofthouse: Pretty anonymous. 5
Benson: Lasted just half an hour on his platform to shine due to another injury issue. Looked gutted when he made way, understandably. 6
Russell: Handed the captain’s armband, but little of note arrived. 5
Nwakali: The odd flash of quality and hope. 6
Gent: Struggled against Sotensen a bit. 5
Marsh: Missed Barnsley’s best chance of night. Struggled. 5
Humphrys: Didn’t get into game. 5
Substitutes: Bland (Benson 30) 6.
Alker (Marsh 72). Debut. 6
Kozluk (Lofthouse 89).
Not used: Hayton, West, James, McCann.
