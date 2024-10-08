Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC ratings: Sound marks for Terriers and more poor offerings from Reds

HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Barnsley ratings from Tuesday’s EFL Trophy group game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield Town

Maxwell: Very quiet evening. Rarely tested. 6

Pearson: Brief injury scare in first half. Persevered, as he does. 7

John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Getty.

Lees: See Maxwell. 6

Lonwijk: Steady evening. Got forward at times, went close to scoring. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sorensen: An outlet for Town on the right after a bit of a quiet time of late. 7

Kane: Will be better for the start. 6

Hogg: Held the middle ground. 6

Evans: Handed a chance in the ‘eight role. Contribution for the goal and was more convincing in second half. 7

Headley: A few trademark bursts. 6

Radulovic: Dropped deep to try and link up play. His movement and pass to set up the opener was quality. 7

Ladapo: Tested Killip with the best chance of the first half. Wild with another chance, but cooler in the second half. 6

Substitutes: Healey (Ladapo 71) Hit post with header 6.

Ward (Radulovic 72), On the mark 6.

Iorpenda (Evans 72) Excellent cameo. 7

Turton (Sorensen 77), 6.

Not used: Chapman, Ruffels, Kasumu.

Barnsley

Killip: Made a couple of smart instinctive saves. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt: Handed a first full start. Part of his learning. 5

Pines: Not convincing and got a red card for his troubles late on after grabbing Iorpenda as he surged clear. 4

McCarthy: Cautioned for blocking off Sorensen. 5

Lofthouse: Pretty anonymous. 5

Benson: Lasted just half an hour on his platform to shine due to another injury issue. Looked gutted when he made way, understandably. 6

Russell: Handed the captain’s armband, but little of note arrived. 5

Nwakali: The odd flash of quality and hope. 6

Gent: Struggled against Sotensen a bit. 5

Marsh: Missed Barnsley’s best chance of night. Struggled. 5

Humphrys: Didn’t get into game. 5

Substitutes: Bland (Benson 30) 6.

Alker (Marsh 72). Debut. 6

Kozluk (Lofthouse 89).