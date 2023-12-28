Huddersfield Town and Hull City 'monitoring' former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United winger
The 31-year-old has impressed in League One this term, registering five goals and eight assists under Paul Warne at Pride Park. However, he is set to enter the final six months of his Rams contract.
According to the BBC’s Alex Howell, he is being monitored by Huddersfield, Hull and Birmingham City. Writing on X, he said: Hull, Birmingham and Huddersfield are all monitoring Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
"The winger has been in great form for Derby with 10 assists and six goals in all competitions and is about to enter the last six months of his contract.”
Although he now plies his trade in the third tier, Mendez-Laing boasts vast experience of the Championship and has also played in the Premier League for Cardiff City. He is no stranger to Yorkshire either, having represented both Sheffield clubs and Middlesbrough.
He secured promotion from the second tier in 2018 with Cardiff and was a key figure for Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds side. Mendez-Laing joined Derby from Sheffield Wednesday, who had attempted to retain the winger.
However, he turned down the offer of a new deal and instead made the move to Derby. He joined the club alongside goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, who had also turned down a contract offer at Hillsborough.
The winger has made a total of 76 appearances for the Rams, scoring 14 goals and providing 21 assists.