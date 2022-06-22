Mendez-Laing joined the Owls in November last year, going on to make 19 appearances.

Luongo, a key player in the middle of the park for Wednesday since arriving in the summer of 2019, had been expected to move on at the end of his contract, with some suggestions abound that the former QPR and Swindon player could return to his native Australia.

Wildsmith, down the pecking order at the club, was also tipped to leave for pastures new, with the 26-year-old having struggled for game time in 2021-22.

Outgoing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo. Picture: Steve Ellis

On the incoming front, Wednesday have brought in Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale and Will Vaulks so far and are in the market for a number of other players.

Rotherham United striker Michael Smith has been linked, alongside Millers team-mate Michael Ihiekwe.