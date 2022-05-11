The Terriers finished 20th last season while the Hatters just squeezed into the top half as they ended the campaign in 12th position.

Huddersfield were third favourites to be relegated while Luton were just behind them in the odds to go down.

We took a look at each Championship squad's estimated worth - via transfermarkt.co.uk - from the start of the campaign on August 7, to see which managers have got the best out of the players at their disposal this season.

It is no surprise that Huddersfield and Luton were among the best-performing sides, when measuring their success against their squad value. The value of every team has changed over the course of the season, as teams add new players while some existing squad members boosted their own values based on performances.

Fulham had the most valuable team in August, so it should be no surprise to see the Cottagers clinching an automatic promotion place and winning the title on their return to the Premier League.

Without further ado, here's how every second-tier side performed this season based on their squad value at the beginning of August.

Where does your club rank? Take a look...

1. Fulham - £148.55m Expected position based on squad value: 1st. Actual position: 1st. Difference: 0. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United - £113.04m Expected position based on squad value: 2nd. Actual position: 5th. Difference: -3. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. AFC Bournemouth - £105.21 Expected position based on squad value: 3rd. Actual position: 2nd. Difference: +1. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. West Brom - £80.78m Expected position based on squad value: 4th. Actual position: 10th. Difference: -6. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales