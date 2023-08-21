Huddersfield Town and QPR 'weighing up' deal for Sheffield Wednesday-linked forward

Huddersfield Town are reportedly among the clubs weighing up an offer for free agent Uche Ikpeazu.

The forward has also been linked with Sheffield Wednesday but according to The Star, the Owls may face competition for his signature from one of their Yorkshire rivals.

Huddersfield and Queens Park Rangers have been named as interested clubs, as have Ikpeazu’s former club Wycombe Wanderers.

The former Middlesbrough man has been available on the free agent market since his stint at Turkish outfit Konyaspor came to an end.

If he was to be recruited by the Terriers, he would be reunited with his former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

Ikpeazu is an experienced operator in the EFL, with 64 Championship appearances to his name and a further 141 made in League One and League Two.