All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Huddersfield Town and QPR 'weighing up' deal for Sheffield Wednesday-linked forward

Huddersfield Town are reportedly among the clubs weighing up an offer for free agent Uche Ikpeazu.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:42 BST

The forward has also been linked with Sheffield Wednesday but according to The Star, the Owls may face competition for his signature from one of their Yorkshire rivals.

Huddersfield and Queens Park Rangers have been named as interested clubs, as have Ikpeazu’s former club Wycombe Wanderers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Middlesbrough man has been available on the free agent market since his stint at Turkish outfit Konyaspor came to an end.

Huddersfield Town are reportedly among the clubs weighing up an offer for free agent Uche Ikpeazu. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesHuddersfield Town are reportedly among the clubs weighing up an offer for free agent Uche Ikpeazu. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Huddersfield Town are reportedly among the clubs weighing up an offer for free agent Uche Ikpeazu. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

If he was to be recruited by the Terriers, he would be reunited with his former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

Ikpeazu is an experienced operator in the EFL, with 64 Championship appearances to his name and a further 141 made in League One and League Two.

His last spell in England was at Middlesbrough, although he ended his time at the Riverside out on loan at Cardiff City.

Related topics:QPRWycombe WanderersHuddersfieldMiddlesbroughNeil WarnockYorkshire