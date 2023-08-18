Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks over a possible swoop for ex-Middlesbrough forward Uche Ikpeazu.

According to The Star, discussions are taking place after he managed to terminate his contract at Turkish outfit Konyaspor.

The 28-year-old moved to Turkey last year, having struggled to make himself indispensable at Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his time overseas has not gone to plan and he could be in line for a return to England.

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks over a possible swoop for ex-Middlesbrough forward Uche Ikpeazu. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

A product of Reading’s academy, Ikpeazu’s most successful spell to date was in League Two with Cambridge United.

His exploits across two years with the U’s landed him a move to Hearts, where he spent a further two years before being snapped up by Wycombe Wanderers.

Middlesbrough recruited Ikpeazu from Wycombe in the summer of 2021, although he found himself out on loan at Cardiff City six months after joining.