Sheffield Wednesday 'in talks' over possible move for ex-Middlesbrough, Doncaster Rovers and Cardiff City man

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks over a possible swoop for ex-Middlesbrough forward Uche Ikpeazu.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:43 BST

According to The Star, discussions are taking place after he managed to terminate his contract at Turkish outfit Konyaspor.

The 28-year-old moved to Turkey last year, having struggled to make himself indispensable at Middlesbrough.

However, his time overseas has not gone to plan and he could be in line for a return to England.

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks over a possible swoop for ex-Middlesbrough forward Uche Ikpeazu. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesSheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks over a possible swoop for ex-Middlesbrough forward Uche Ikpeazu. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
A product of Reading’s academy, Ikpeazu’s most successful spell to date was in League Two with Cambridge United.

His exploits across two years with the U’s landed him a move to Hearts, where he spent a further two years before being snapped up by Wycombe Wanderers.

Middlesbrough recruited Ikpeazu from Wycombe in the summer of 2021, although he found himself out on loan at Cardiff City six months after joining.

If a deal is struck for Ikpeazu, he could become the second forward to join the Owls this summer following the arrival of Ashley Fletcher on a season-long loan from Watford.

