HUDDERSFIELD TOWN boss Jon Worthington felt his team were on the wrong end of a big decision as his team slipped to a fifth straight League One defeat.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After going ahead through Josh Koroma’s exquisite 20th-minute strike, Ilmari Niskanen finished off a superb move to draw the Grecians level and second-half goals from Jack McMillan and Andrew Oluwabori completed a deserved victory.

But Terriers’ interim head coach Worthington believed his side were hampered by a contentious decision shortly after half-time when Herbie Kane’s sublime volley was ruled out for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had chances, but in key moments of the game, when the chances came – Herbie Kane’s and Josh Koroma had one as well – we didn’t get any luck, or we weren’t ruthless enough in those moments and then you get punished,” said Worthington.

“This league is all about set-pieces, long throws and being able to deal with that and in the end, we just weren’t good enough.

“We are well aware that, physically, in terms of height and defending the box, we are lacking a bit, but everyone has roles.

“A lot of work goes in behind the scenes to make sure people are in the right positions to defend that, so it is criminal really, when we concede from players not being in the right position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had periods again where we have done OK and looked OK but not taken chances. Things have gone against us and ultimately you get punished and it’s very disappointing.

TOUGH GOING: Huddersfield Town's interim manager, Jon Worthington. Picture: Tony Johnson

“If you come to Exeter and lose like that, it’s very, very disappointing and there is no one hurting more than me.”

Exeter City: Whitworth, Turns, A MacDonald, Hartridge, McMillan, Cole (Oluwabori 80), McDonald (Woods 65), Niskanen, Dean (Yogane 65), Watts (J Richards 46), Cox (Colwill 50). Unused substitutes: Fitzwater, Harper.

Huddersfield Town: Chapman, Eccleston, Pearson, Spencer (Sorensen 46), Turton, Kane, J Hodge, Kasumu, Evans (Wiles 75), Koroma, Charles (Taylor 66). Unused substitutes: Nicholls, Iorpenda, Ayina, Hogg.