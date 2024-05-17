Huddersfield Town announce pre-season friendly schedule plus Austrian tour details

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN will face Harrogate Town and York City during their pre-season schedule and have announced details of their summer tour to Austria.

Michael Duff’s side will head to the Austrian Alps for a pre-season training camp between July 20 and 29.

They will be based at Bad Häring close to the German border and will play some friendlies while on tour, with the opponents to be revealed in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town players will return for pre-season training on June 24.

WELCOME: Michael Duff poses for photographs at Huddersfield Town's Canalside training ground

The Terriers’ opening friendly takes place at local non-league side Emley AFC on Saturday, June 29 (3pm) and they visit Alfreton Town on Wednesday, July 3 (7.45pm).

They make the trip to Nethermoor Park to face Guiseley on Saturday, July 6 (3pm) before heading to the LNER Community Stadium to play York on Wednesday, July 10 (7pm).