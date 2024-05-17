Huddersfield Town announce pre-season friendly schedule plus Austrian tour details
Michael Duff’s side will head to the Austrian Alps for a pre-season training camp between July 20 and 29.
They will be based at Bad Häring close to the German border and will play some friendlies while on tour, with the opponents to be revealed in due course.
Town players will return for pre-season training on June 24.
The Terriers’ opening friendly takes place at local non-league side Emley AFC on Saturday, June 29 (3pm) and they visit Alfreton Town on Wednesday, July 3 (7.45pm).
They make the trip to Nethermoor Park to face Guiseley on Saturday, July 6 (3pm) before heading to the LNER Community Stadium to play York on Wednesday, July 10 (7pm).
The West Yorkshire outfit have also pencilled in a friendly against Harrogate Town at the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).
