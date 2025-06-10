Huddersfield Town appoint former Liverpool and Manchester United coaches to backroom team

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 17:09 BST
HUDDERSFIELD Town have confirmed the appointments of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, Paul McShane and Jonathan Robinson as assistants to manager Lee Grant.

Bridge-Wilkinson was formerly part of Town’s academy staff before leaving to join Liverpool’s academy set-up as under-14s coach in 2015.

The one-time Bradford City, Carlisle United and Port Vale midfielder, 46, soon worked his way through the ranks on Merseyside.

He was promoted to under-16s coach in July 2018 and then under-18s chief in May 2020 – and has been credited with an influential role in the development of future first-teamers Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton. He recently left Liverpool.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.
Marc Bridge-Wilkinson. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Ex-Hull City defender McShane, who spent a brief loan spell in his playing days at Barnsley, arrives from Manchester United.

After making the move to Old Trafford as a player-coach of the under-23s in 2021, the Irishman, 39, later worked in roles as under-18s development coach, under-21s assistant manager, and youth manager.

McShane combined his work with his position as the Republic of Ireland’s under-21 assistant.

Meanwhile, Robinson has also joins the club following a spell working alongside Steven Gerrard as an assistant at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Jonathan Robinson. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.
Jonathan Robinson. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

He began his career as chief analyst at Bristol Rovers in 2012 before making the switch to Swansea City as their opponent analyst two years later.

Robinson then took a role as a youth coach at Liverpool, before becoming the under-18s assistant manager in 2019. Robinson then became a video analyst for Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool’s first team in 2021.

He made the switch to Saudi Arabia in November 2023.

Grant commented: "I am thrilled to welcome Marc, Paul and Jonathan to Huddersfield Town – three exceptional professionals who join us as assistant coaches.

Paul McShane. Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)
Paul McShane. Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"Their diverse backgrounds, dedication, and commitment to excellence will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and build something special at this club. Each brings a unique outlook and energy that aligns with our values and future aspirations.

"Their leadership and character will play a major role in amplifying the work that we do on and off the pitch, as we work towards success together.

"I look forward to working alongside them and I am confident that they will make a significant and positive contribution to Huddersfield Town."

Town plan to announce a new specialist goalkeeper coach shortly.

