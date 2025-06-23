Huddersfield Town appoint Leeds United coach as club's new goalkeeping coach

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:35 BST
HUDDERSFIELD have confirmed Leeds United head of academy goalkeeping Chris Elliott as the club’s new goalkeeping coach.

Newcastle-born Elliott’s playing career saw him represent Bradford City, Harrogate Town, Alfreton Town, Spennymoor Town and Darlington before moving into coaching.

He also played for Swedish clubs IFK Holmsund and Bodens BK in his playing days.

Elliott’s appointment follows on from the addition of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, Paul McShane, and Jonathan Robinson to Lee Grant’s backroom team.

New Huddersfield Town goalkeeping coach Chris Elliott (left). Picture courtesy of HTAFC.placeholder image
After working between 2017-2019 across Leeds’ academy and first team, Elliott then spent three years working in mentorship positions within sport before moving back to Thorp Arch at the end of 2021 and became academy goalkeeping supremo in the summer of 2022.

Grant commented: "It’s really pleasing to have Chris join us and complete our coaching staff as we begin pre-season together at Canalside this week.

"Chris is a young coach with progressive ideas and a growing reputation, with his outlook and work ethic in line with my own and our entire coaching unit.

"Collaboration between ourselves and the wider first-team staff is essential, and I believe we have assembled an exciting and diverse blend of personalities and experience.

Lee Grant. Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town.placeholder image
"It’s an important week for us as pre-season begins and I’m looking forward to getting out on the grass with Marc, Paul, Jonathan, Chris and the players, with our first friendly of the summer against Emley now only a few days away."

