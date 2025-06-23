Huddersfield Town appoint Leeds United coach as club's new goalkeeping coach

HUDDERSFIELD have confirmed Leeds United head of academy goalkeeping Chris Elliott as the club’s new goalkeeping coach.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle-born Elliott’s playing career saw him represent Bradford City, Harrogate Town, Alfreton Town, Spennymoor Town and Darlington before moving into coaching.

He also played for Swedish clubs IFK Holmsund and Bodens BK in his playing days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott’s appointment follows on from the addition of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, Paul McShane, and Jonathan Robinson to Lee Grant’s backroom team.

New Huddersfield Town goalkeeping coach Chris Elliott (left). Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

After working between 2017-2019 across Leeds’ academy and first team, Elliott then spent three years working in mentorship positions within sport before moving back to Thorp Arch at the end of 2021 and became academy goalkeeping supremo in the summer of 2022.

Grant commented: "It’s really pleasing to have Chris join us and complete our coaching staff as we begin pre-season together at Canalside this week.

"Chris is a young coach with progressive ideas and a growing reputation, with his outlook and work ethic in line with my own and our entire coaching unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Collaboration between ourselves and the wider first-team staff is essential, and I believe we have assembled an exciting and diverse blend of personalities and experience.

Lee Grant. Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town.