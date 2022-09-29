Huddersfield Town appoint Mark Fotheringham while Rotherham United say goodbye to Paul Warne PLUS League One and League Two review - FootballTalk
THE go-to football show that covers the trials and tribulations of all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss Paul Warne’s departure from Rotherham United, the arrival at Huddersfield Town of Mark Fotheringham to replace Danny Schofield.
They also look at the form of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in League One, as well as that of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town in League Two.
Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.