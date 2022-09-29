On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss Paul Warne’s departure from Rotherham United, the arrival at Huddersfield Town of Mark Fotheringham to replace Danny Schofield.

They also look at the form of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in League One, as well as that of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town in League Two.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

.

Advertisement Hide Ad