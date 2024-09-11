MICHAEL DUFF comes from a military background and is big on discipline.

Equally, his Huddersfield Town players will have learnt that he is not big on admonishing them and giving them the hair-dryer treatment - in the best traditions of a sergeant major either - after each defeat.

Football management has moved on in that regard and while dishing out the odd rollicking will always have a time and place following a setback, Duff is more minded to adopt a considered and analytical approach.

After four successive wins in all competitions at the start of the season, Duff has presided over three straight losses since.

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff has been hit with a touchline ban. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

There was angst following their last league outing at Rotherham United when decisions went against his side.

Duff’s anger saw him cop a misconduct charge from the Football Association in the process after uncharacteristically losing his cool and confronting referee Seb Stockbridge following the final whistle.

The Town chief was fined £1,000 fine and a one-match ban.

Duff - who will be in the stands in Saturday’s game at Bolton Wanderers - was rather calmer with his players in his post-match debrief.

Assistant boss Martin Paterson, who is likely to be on the touchline with fellow coach Kevin Russell in Duff's absence, said: “This isn’t a situation where we start beating people with a stick.

"It’s about learning and the manager is excellent in terms of growth mindset and having more of an educational approach and why things went wrong.