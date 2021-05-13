Huddersfield Town, Barnsley & QPR's ranking standing in the intriguing 'dirtiest' teams Championship table
Despite a number of pundits still claiming football is no longer a contact sport, 'Why play the ball when you can play the man?' is a footballing philosophy still rife in the game. Indeed, Championship sides have racked up a whopping 1504 yellow cards between them this season.
Here, we take a look (via WhoScored stats) at the 2020/21 Championship's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings, red cards, and examine where Huddersfield Town rank among every other second-tier side in the 'dirtiest' teams league table.
We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red. The teams are ranked from dirtiest to cleanest, and we've also included each team's most ill-disciplined player for good measure:
