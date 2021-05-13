Huddersfield Town, Barnsley & QPR's ranking standing in the intriguing 'dirtiest' teams Championship table

Huddersfield Town, Barnsley & QPR's ranking standing in the intriguing 'dirtiest' teams Championship table

Despite a number of pundits still claiming football is no longer a contact sport, 'Why play the ball when you can play the man?' is a footballing philosophy still rife in the game. Indeed, Championship sides have racked up a whopping 1504 yellow cards between them this season.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 12:01 pm

Here, we take a look (via WhoScored stats) at the 2020/21 Championship's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings, red cards, and examine where Huddersfield Town rank among every other second-tier side in the 'dirtiest' teams league table.

We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red. The teams are ranked from dirtiest to cleanest, and we've also included each team's most ill-disciplined player for good measure:

1. Rotherham United - Total score: 424

Fouls: 644. Yellow cards: 79. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 4. Worst disciplined player: Angus MacDonald.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Buy photo

2. Birmingham City - Total score: 422

Fouls: 682. Yellow cards: 67. Second yellow then red: 3. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Harlee Dean.

Photo: Jan Kruger

Buy photo

3. Wycombe Wanderers - Total score: 403

Fouls: 624. Yellow cards: 71. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 4. Worst disciplined player: Josh Knight.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

Buy photo

4. Cardiff City - Total score: 397

Fouls: 623. Yellow cards: 71. Second yellow then red: 3. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Will Vaulks.

Photo: Gareth Copley

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 6