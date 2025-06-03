Huddersfield Town beat off 'significant interest' to sign four-time promotion winner

MARCUS Harness has revealed that the persuasive tongue of Lee Grant helped quickly convince him to sign on the dotted line with Huddersfield Town after agreeing a three-year-deal.

The 29-year-old winger worked with Grant during his time as first-team coach at Ipswich.

He will join the Terriers when his deal at Portman Road expires at the end of June.

Ipswich confirmed his release on Monday afternoon, after opting against triggering a one-year extension to keep him.

Harness, part of the Ipswich side who registered back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League, spent most of last season on loan at Championship outfit Derby County.

On joining Town, the Coventry-born player, promoted twice earlier in his career at Burton Albion, said: "I got a call from Lee Grant after he got the manager's job at Huddersfield Town, he told me about the club and the direction that it’s going in and everything going on that I wasn’t aware of.

"I know how he works, so it was a no-brainer for me – I was sold early on. I’m sure he’s going to do a great job here and I’m going to do my best to try and help that.

"We have had a lot of conversations over the last week, and it seems like a great fit; I’m really excited to be here.”

Harness has become Town's second signing of the Grant era following the decision to bring in Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson.

Grant added: "I’m delighted to add Marcus to the squad this early in the summer and keep our momentum building. Opening the window with two players with such quality and experience and a genuine desire for success sets a wonderful tone for the season ahead.

"Obviously as someone who I have had the opportunity to work with previously, I’m confident Marcus has all of the qualities both personally and professionally that the supporters will be excited to see.

"We are delighted he has chosen us ahead of significant interest from clubs in the division above, which speaks to his commitment towards what we are trying to achieve this season.

"Marcus has experience of the hard work and sacrifice that is needed to take an upward, ambitious journey such as the one in the making at Huddersfield Town, and he remains hungry to achieve more in his career.