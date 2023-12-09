Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore addresses Bristol City handball controversy and Chris Maxwell decision
Terriers fans and players appealed furiously for a penalty in the second-half of the 1-1 draw, when the ball appeared to strike the hand of Bristol City’s George Tanner. However, the referee ignored protests to the relief of the travelling fans.
Moore was calm about the incident post-match but still made his feelings on it clear. He said: “It was a handball. I’m not going to tell people what they’ve not seen – everybody saw it with their eyes, it’s a handball.
"We saw it at the time but the most important person we needed to see it, didn’t see it or didn’t warrant it handball. When you look back at the video, it doesn’t bode well even more. It’s a handball but he’s just missed it. It’s understandable, sometimes you can see those things and sometimes you miss it. On that occasion, it just didn’t go well for us.”
The referee was not the only man who had his decisions discussed following the final whistle. Lee Nicholls was back available to Moore after a spell out injured but the Terriers boss opted to keep Chris Maxwell between the sticks. It was a call that paid off as stopper staked a claim for a promotion from the role of understudy.
Moore said: “You can understand everybody alluding to Lee Nicholls as number one because of the longevity he’s been in the goal and the consistent round of games. But hopefully, this wonderful game of football shows that when others get the opportunity, by seizing the opportunity, it can open the door for an individual.
"Maxi’s opportunity has come and he’s taken it. I have to allude to what he said to me when I arrived here as a manager. He said ‘even though Lee’s in goal, and I’m pushing Lee in training as number two, I’m ready for when I get called upon gaffer’. I have to go by that in terms of the last four games, he's been absolutely superb.
"For me, in the first 10 minutes, if he wasn’t in the alert mood that he was in, we might have found ourselves a goal down very, very early. Again, credit to him and credit to Lee coming back. Lee’s come back in now so it’s wonderful to have Lee back with us as well. I thought, over the last three or four weeks, my decision was made very, very easy today.”