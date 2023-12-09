Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore has addressed the handball controversy in his side’s draw with Bristol City – as well as his choice of goalkeeper.

Terriers fans and players appealed furiously for a penalty in the second-half of the 1-1 draw, when the ball appeared to strike the hand of Bristol City’s George Tanner. However, the referee ignored protests to the relief of the travelling fans.

Moore was calm about the incident post-match but still made his feelings on it clear. He said: “It was a handball. I’m not going to tell people what they’ve not seen – everybody saw it with their eyes, it’s a handball.

"We saw it at the time but the most important person we needed to see it, didn’t see it or didn’t warrant it handball. When you look back at the video, it doesn’t bode well even more. It’s a handball but he’s just missed it. It’s understandable, sometimes you can see those things and sometimes you miss it. On that occasion, it just didn’t go well for us.”

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore believes his side deserved a penalty. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The referee was not the only man who had his decisions discussed following the final whistle. Lee Nicholls was back available to Moore after a spell out injured but the Terriers boss opted to keep Chris Maxwell between the sticks. It was a call that paid off as stopper staked a claim for a promotion from the role of understudy.

Moore said: “You can understand everybody alluding to Lee Nicholls as number one because of the longevity he’s been in the goal and the consistent round of games. But hopefully, this wonderful game of football shows that when others get the opportunity, by seizing the opportunity, it can open the door for an individual.

"Maxi’s opportunity has come and he’s taken it. I have to allude to what he said to me when I arrived here as a manager. He said ‘even though Lee’s in goal, and I’m pushing Lee in training as number two, I’m ready for when I get called upon gaffer’. I have to go by that in terms of the last four games, he's been absolutely superb.

