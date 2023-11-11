HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Darren Moore was left to rue a ‘hard pill to swallow' after his side's hopes of a second successive - and hard-fought - point and clean sheet were dashed at the death against Hull City.

The Terriers were on the cusp of extending their unbeaten streak against the Tigers to eight games, only for a goal in the second minute of nine minutes of added-on time from Liam Delap to shatter their afternoon.

It was an afternoon when Town, despite bringing little to the table offensively, dug deep and delivered a determined and disciplined rearguard action, only for play-off chasing Hull to find a way late on.

Moore, who did have the consolation of seeing results go for Town in terms of sides below them failing to win, said: "We're disappointed as a team. We felt we controlled the space well and limited them to long range efforts that we dealt with.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

"They had a lot of possession but we kept them away from clear-cut chances.

"It (winning goal) was a tough one for the players to take and when I look back it the goal it doesn't look any better because there's a rub of the green for Hull the way it ricochets off their player and drops to their player to finish it.

"There's an emotional element to it with the result but we're working hard to correct a lot of the things we were doing wrong a couple of weeks ago.

"We had a couple of heavy defeats and I think all but a lapse of concentration from us today we'd have come out with a positive result.

"We've seen an improvement but I'm fully aware that we've seen improvements but it's a results business. We're trying to strike the balance right and we're working towards that. Sometimes these games are a hard pill to swallow.

"I think we were five or six minutes away from talking differently to how we are now."

Josh Koroma and David Kasumu were needed on the bench, but both were unused substitutes, with Moore endeavouring to explain why they did not come on.

He continued: "I think people may look at the personnel we had on the bench, but they've only come back in the past 24 hours and it would have been a big ask to put them in in a high pressure game.