HUDDERSFIELD Town chief Lee Grant admits it’s a case of ‘all hands to the pump’ for his injury-ravaged squad with Jack Whatmough and Antony Evans have sufferd setbacks in their rehabiltation.

Close-season signing Whatmough has been out since early September with a calf issue, while Evans has yet to feature this season following knee surgery in the summer.

One spot of relatively positive news has seen the prognosis regarding loanee Leo Castledine, who came off with shoulder damage in last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Wycombe, be less severe than was originally feared.

Grant, whose side visit Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup this weekend, said: "If there is a window of hope at the moment, I think we were expecting that to be an operation (with Castledine) and a broken clavicle. But Leo has got a severely bruised and strained shoulder, but there’s no break.

Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"There’s some ligaments that are stretched, yes. But no need for surgery. We’ll lose Leo for a matter of weeks. We are not talking about months. So that’s a real positive for us as Leo’s performances over the last few weeks have been excellent.

"Perhaps the international break will give Leo an opportunity not to miss too many fixtures for us.

"We won’t have Kas (David Kasumu) available for these three fixtures coming up (with a hamstring issue). We’re in the thick of it when it comes to senior player availability. We had a small pool of players training today. I know that much.

"When it comes to availability and selection for these next three fixtures, it’s all hands to the pump.

Jack Whatmough was replaced at half-time during Huddersfield Town's clash with Peterborough United on September 6.

"Jack Whatmough has had a setback in his recovery and is seeing the specialist again. That’s bitterly disappointing news for all of us.

"Antony Evans has had a setback in his recovery. That’s bitterly disappointing news and we are not expecting this group of players to grow any bigger in the next seven days, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, Grant has confirmed he has held positive discussions with owner Kevin Nagle, currently in the UK, in a bid to turn around Town’s troubling recent form.

A run of four successive losses and one win in seven outings in all competitions has put Grant firmly under the spotlight, with some angry away supporters calling on him to be sacked following last weekend’s defeat at Wycombe.

He said: “Me and the owner speak every week.

"So, we've had the benefit this week of being able to do that in person.

"We are fortunate we’ve got an owner that wants to be here as often as he can be. And that's good for me because you get straight to the heart of where you need to be, particularly when you're face-to-face.

"If not, we do it over a Zoom call or whatever anyway. But it's been good.

"Look, me and the owner have spent some time together this week. We've done that at one or two bits, but we've also done that privately and we've done that along with our coaching staff. So it’s normal procedure, but important.

"It’s important that we're able to do that and important for me to really get a grasp of where the owner's at and what we can do.

"Because he's always searching for what we can do to improve, what we can do to help; what he can do to help.

"This week's been no different than normal in that he's very much searching - from me and for me ‘how can I help you, Lee? What can we do to support you?’ ‘How can we help these players? ‘Have we considered this or that?’