HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that Tom Lees, David Kasumu and Mickel Miller should be back in contention for Saturday’s League One trip to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United after missing the Terriers’ Carabao Cup elimination at Walsall.

The experienced trio were missed on a night when Town spurned a 2-0 lead in going down 3-2 to the Saddlers, with the League Two side taking over following the dismissal of visiting defender Matty Pearson just before the break.

Duff said: “Leesy felt just a bit of tightness in his calf, so it wasn’t worth taking the risk.

"Kas ‘rocked’ his ankle in the last moment of the game (on Saturday), but it’s just a ‘rock’ of the ankle, which is a good thing.

Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"Mickel Miller has had a personal thing, something has gone on at home. But they should all be back for the weekend, which is a positive.

"Obviously, with the Brodie (Spencer) one (shoulder issue at the weekend), we are not quite sure what the results of the scan are, but I would have thought he won’t be fit for the weekend.”

Josh Koroma, one of Town’s better performers on the night, put the visitors in front early on, but Duff’s side were jolted when Pearson was sent off - harshly in the Terriers manager’s view - for a foul on Jack Earing just outside the box.

The Saddlers spurned a chance to level early on the second half from the spot when Chris Maxwell kept out Nathan Lowe’s spot-kick and minutes later, returning defender Josh Ruffels headed in to put Town 2-0 up.

Lowe made amends by pulling one back for the hosts on 63 minutes and seven minutes later, the League Two outfit went in front when Lowe netted his second when he blasted home.

The hosts’ added a third when Town sub Michal Helik deflected the ball into his own net from Liam Gordon’s cross - to inflict a first defeat upon Huddersfield in the Duff era.

He said: "It was a disappointing result, obviously.

"The referee makes a decision and we don’t think it is the right decision and it changes the context of the game. It’s difficult to play with ten men and it was a clear foul in the build-up to it as well.

"But we get ourselves the second goal and from that moment onwards, we stopped winning duels and getting across the pitch and ultimately probably deserved to lose.

"One thing we have done well (before) is that we’ve defended well, we’ve blocked and stopped balls coming into the box. We didn’t do any of that and ultimately, they ran harder than us and won more duels than we did.