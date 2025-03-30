HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S interim head coach Jon Worthington struggled to find positives as his team suffered a heavy blow to their League One play-off hopes at Charlton Athletic.

With eight games remaining, this heavy 4-0 loss leaves the Terriers one point ourtside the top six – their place taken by Reading following the Royals’ 3-1 win at home to Peterborough United.

It took just thirty seconds for Charlton to make their mark in a game they dominated throughout.

Thierry Small pounced on a loose ball from Huddersfield defender Radinio Balker and crossed into the box for Godden to head home.

The hosts doubled their advantage after 17 minutes as Luke Berry found Campbell, who fired home low from just inside the box.

Campbell struck again in the 53rd minute with a low drive before the fourth goal arrived after 60 minutes, Greg Docherty’s shot hitting the bar and then Nicholls before going in.

Worthington, who won his first game in charge after Michael Duff’s sacking 5-1 at home to Crawley Town, said his team started badly and never improved.

“We started really slowly, it was a disappointing goal to concede, and the lads never really recovered from that,” said Worthington.

BAD DAY: Huddersfield Town interim manager Jon Worthington. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I’ve been honest with them, they’re an honest group anyway, we didn’t win any first or second balls, which was very disappointing.

“The response after the first goal never happened and that was the frustrating thing. You can accept conceding a goal, but it’s how you get back in the game.

“League One is an unforgiving league, there’s some good opposition and unfortunately today we were short in a lot of areas.

“The only positive for me is that the (next) game comes soon on Tuesday.

"Just like Charlton did after getting beaten last week, they reacted and responded, and we have to do the same.”

Charlton manager Nathan Jones hailed his side’s thumping win as a “complete” performance.

“I don’t want to over-egg it, or be disrespectful to anyone, but that was complete,” said Jones.

“We were outstanding in both sides of the game, our press, our energy, how we moved the ball. To be fair, their keeper had an excellent game, but 4-0 didn’t flatter us.”

Charlton Athletic: Mannion, Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey, Edwards (Watson 73), Coventry (McIntyre 86), Docherty, Small, Berry (Anderson 74), Campbell (Dixon 73), Godden (Aneke 73). Unused substitutes: Bouzanis, Gilbe.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Turton, Pearson, Balker (Ruffels 61), Spencer, Wiles, J Hodge (Hogg 46), Marshall, Evans (Kasumu 61), Roosken (Chirewa 76), Taylor (Koroma 62). Unused substitutes: Chapman, Sorensen.