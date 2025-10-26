LEE GRANT criticised Huddersfield Town’s discipline in an “unacceptable” 3-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Terriers had started brightly at Adams Park and were the better of the two teams until Alfie May was shown a straight red card in the 25th minute.

The forward was sent off for a late two-footed lunge on Fred Onyedinma on the halfway line.

The Chairboys made the most of their man advantage as goals from Cauley Woodrow, Onyedinma and an own goal by Daniel Vost secured Wycombe a first home victory against Huddersfield since December 1994.

The Yorkshire outfit have now lost their last four games in all competitions, and Grant said: “It’s difficult as we’re once again talking about a game that was set out with one intention but ended up being a completely different game.

“I think it was unacceptable the way the game ended up, and I think it’s unacceptable the way the game was taken away from us.

“We can’t react the way we did, we can’t lose control the way we did, and we can’t lose our discipline the way we did as it cost us.

“The incident changed the game as we’re out of control in that moment and Alfie is out of control.

FRUSTRATION: Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“If we can’t control our emotions we are going to find ourselves in these situations too often.”

Wycombe Wanderers: Norris, Grimmer (Back 85), Taylor, Allen, Harvie (Hagelskjaer 84), Henderson (Boyd-Munce 84), Leahy, Onyedinma, Lowry (McNeilly 68), Bell (Quitirna 85), Woodrow. Unused substitutes: van Sas, Mullins.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Sorensen, Feeney, Low, Roosken (Roughan 60), Ledson, Wiles (Miller 76), Harness, Castledine (Taylor 37), Gooch (Vost 76), May. Unused substitutes: Goodman, Radulovic, Ashia.