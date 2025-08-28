Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant gives update on midfielder and transfers ahead of Barnsley derby
The summer signing, who joined the club from Bristol City, was not involved in the club’s first three games of the campaign, but made his bow in the game at Blackpool on August 16.
He was an unused substitute against Doncaster Rovers three days later, but not involved in last weekend’s game versus Stevenage and missed the EFL Cup tie at Sunderland.
Grant, whose side face a derby at Barnsley on Saturday, said: "There’s no timescale for Marcus.
"It really is a week by week case for Marcus at the moment. We were disappointed for him in being so close and finding his way back to the grass and squad and team.
"To have that setback is a real shame for him and he has to take that ‘steady away’ now.
"But we’ve been fortunate that, with the amount of work that the lads got through on Tuesday, to have come away with a clean bull of health, which is really positive.”
Grant reports no fresh developments on the transfer front, with the clock ticking towards Monday’s 5pm deadline.
The Terriers boss, who has brought in 11 new players thus far, continued: "We are as you were. Nobody on the cusp of coming out or in. We’ve been like that for the last few weeks and I don’t see that changing imminently either.
“But as I have said all along, we will always try and stay open and alive to any situation that can develop, particularly late on as things change up the pyramid.
"We’ll see. I am really happy with the squad, group and how they are working, so we head into it with clear heads and ready to react if needed."
Meanwhile, Grant has hailed the club's plum EFL round-three tie with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Accu Stadium next month, which he says is a ‘nice reward’ for everyone connected with the club after a positive start to 2025-26.
He said: "It’s a wonderful one for the football club. Certainly for the group who have worked incredibly hard over the two fixtures against top Championship opposition and a Premier League side full of quality.
"It’s a really nice reward for everybody and the feeling for the football club as well is that it’s one we can all look forward to.
"What we know is that we’ve got our work cut out. Having prepared against them for two games last season and knowing the level of work and planning which goes into what can also be a very, very difficult afternoon, it’s a lot of time, effort and energy to make sure you are on the money for an exceptionally good staff, manager and players. But we have to take it on, relish it and enjoy it."