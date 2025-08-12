Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant on a 'disappointing' injury blow ahead of Leicester City cup tie
Miller was desperate to put last season's injury travails behind him after missing just over four months with a knee issue after injuring his knee in late November.
He returned to action in April and started the club's opening two games of the current campaign.
Manager Lee Grant, whose side welcome Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night – and he is set to make several changes - said: “It’s a real tough one for Mickel. It’s one we know he recover from and he will work hard to be back as speedily as he can.
"It would be wrong for me to put a time-stamp on that. But it’s a disappointing one for the group and myself.
"Everyone at the game saw how hard he worked and how important he has been for us over the past couple of weeks. But results have ghone back and it’s not great.
"In terms of the full extent, we’ve got a little bit work to do to find out if it’s going to be a period of four, six or eight (weeks), we’ll see.
"But we know we have lost Mickel for a period of weeks, which is disappointing.
"It’s hard and he’s disappointed of course.”
Town, who have won their first two games of the 2025-26 season, report no fresh issues for the cup game with the Foxes.