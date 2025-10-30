IN TIMES of strife, you dig deep - and that's exactly what Lee Grant is doing.

In his first managerial post, the Huddersfield Town boss has an injury count approaching double figures and his marquee summer signing is suspended for the next three league games.

'All hands to the pump' was the phrase that Grant used ahead of this weekend's FA Cup trip to Bolton Wanderers and it was not hyperbolic.

Form and results are currently lousy, sections of the club's fanbase are starting to call for his sacking and there's not much sympathy knocking around from the outside either.

UNDER PRESSURE: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

For all the issues, Grant is not complaining. He's come through tough times before in a strong career in football. Like at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

In his first season at Hillsborough in 2007-08, he endured the proverbial baptism of fire when he was pilloried by Wednesdayites following the club’s worst-ever start to a domestic season when they lost their opening six games and he found himself dropped.

By the end of it, then Owls manager Brian Laws labelled him as 'one of the best keepers in the Championship’.

It's an indicator that Grant is made of the right stuff.

MARCHING ORDERS: Huddersfield Town's Alfie May saw red in the first half at Wycombe. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

He said: "I think I was rubbish for my first five or six games at Sheffield Wednesday, but I ended the season as a player of the season and then we managed to do all right. You always try and draw on those experiences as a player.

"It's the same here. You've got to use the frustration and anger and channel it correctly.

"I want this football club to do well. I've got an owner who’s shown incredible support and a CEO that's been superb with me and players that are wide-eyed, trying hard and pushing.

"So you feel that responsibility but I also love it. That's part of the reason why I'm here. You take it on."

Chants of 'Sacked in the Morning' was aired during Town's torment at Wycombe - managed by ex-Terriers chief Michael Duff - last weekend amid a febrile atmosphere in the away end.

Grant had no truck with the dissent and was actually relieved that the anger was directed at him and not his ‘hurting’ players.

"That's two weeks on the spin when we feel like we've let our supporters down," he continued.

"My gut feeling on that (Wycombe criticism) was that I was relieved. That might sound odd, but their frustrations were directed at me and for me, it's a huge positive.

"Let's make sure that we give these players every chance to go out and play with the freedom and energy and start the game again the way they did against Bolton (at home) and start the way they did at Wycombe."

Amid the post-mortem into on-pitch events at Adams Park and Town's wretched form, the Terriers chief revealed that 'four or five players’ had spoken to him this week about 'letting the club down'.

Taking individual responsibility is essential ahead of any fightback and in the aftermath of his daft dismissal, Alfie May has also done just that after apologising to his team-mates and Grant.

Grant added: "I know Alfie's a conscientious human being. So he contacted me on Sunday and was knocking on my door at nine on Monday morning in the office.

"We are going to suffer now because we don't have Alfie available to us in the league for three fixtures. But Alfie suffers as well.

"And we've got an international break in there which extends that period somewhat. But we don't cut Alfie adrift or send him off in a life raft."

Further injury 'setbacks' for Jack Whatmough (calf), out since early September and Antony Evans (knee) - yet to feature this season - mean that they won't be back for a fair while still, while David Kasumu (hamstring) will miss the next three games.

There is one relieving update of sorts with influential loanee Leo Castledine expected to be out for weeks and not months, as was first feared when he came off with a shoulder problem at Wycombe.

He has damaged ligaments, but there is no need for surgery, Grant confirmed.

A run of four straight losses and one win in seven are not ideal numbers when your boss is in town. Kevin Nagle has been around this week, but his meetings with Grant have been only encouraging ones, according to the Town boss, who maintains weekly dialogue with the US-based owner.

Grant continued: "This week's been no different than normal in that he's very much searching - from me and for me - in ‘how can I help you, Lee? What can we do to support you?’ ‘How can we help these players? ‘Have we considered this or that?’