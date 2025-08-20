LEE GRANT'S chat with Huddersfield Town midfielder Ben Wiles towards the end of last week has certainly had the desired effect.

Ahead of the weekend trip to Blackpool, the Town chief had a lengthy tactical discussion with the former Rotherham United player about his position, role in the team and the parts of the pitch where he can cause the most damage.

His energy, goals and ability to get on the end of things were all key reasons in Town's decision to bring him in from his hometown club two years ago.

In his time in West Yorkshire, he has shown those qualities, but only sporadically.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Ben Wiles of Huddersfield Town celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United U21 at John Smith's Stadium on November 12, 2024 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Goals in successive matches, including making the key breakthrough in Tuesday night's derby with Doncaster Rovers after coming off the bench midway through the second half, has already provided firm evidence that the talk was a timely one.

Grant said: "Ben and I spoke for over an hour on Friday night, talking about the position we want to get him in and how we feel we can get him to be more dangerous. It was lovely for him to get a goal on the back of that and then back it up.

"I think he would have probably preferred to start the game, if I am being really honest. But he was humble enough to say: 'Fine boss, I will be ready to go when you need me'.

"He's another person really dialled into the fact that we discussed there would be spaces for him to arrive late in the game and he's on the spot."

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant celebrates victory with Josh Feeney in the penalty shoot-out following the Carabao Cup first round match at the Accu Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Wednesday August 13, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Staying in the humility theme, Grant also found time to praise, among others, full league debutant Josh Feeney, who was promoted to the starting line-up after not being part of the matchday squad at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Three days on, it was fellow centre-half Jack Whatmough who was not involved, for tactical reasons on the night.

Grant, whose side return to home action on Saturday against early pacesetters Stevenage – who boast a 100 per cent record from their opening four matches - added: "Josh Feeney came from the stand to 90 minutes and put on a performance he should be really proud of.

"It's stuff like that which shows the character within the group and lack of egos as well to go 'right, I am not selected or even in the squad, that's tough. But I am playing next week, okay, great.'

"It was a tough game and a home debut in the league and all the rest of it. It's not just Josh by the way, but others. It's really pleasing."

On his side having to dig deep against a Rovers side who totally dominated the opening half, the Town chief acknowledged: "You can see why they came up as champions and six or seven (players) from last year are coping really well with this league and lots of reasons why they will cause a lot of teams problems and take lots of points.