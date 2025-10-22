Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant on meetings with Kevin Nagle and injury update ahead of Wycombe Wanderers
After a summer of optimism and a vibrant start to the campaign, Town have been handed a reality check over the past month following a worrying return of one win in their past seven outings in all competitions.
Tension came to the fore following the awful denouement in last week’s televised home game with Bolton Wanderers, with two late goals giving the visitors a dramatic win and being the precursor to a barrage of boos when home players left the field.
Some injury issues aren’t helping the cause of Grant and Town, who visit Wycombe Wanderers, managed by former boss Michael Duff, on Saturday.
But Grant has stressed that the support from chairman Kevin Nagle and the club’s power brokers remains strong, despite a difficult period in the campaign, with Town having won just one league match since losing out at West Yorkshire neighbours Bradford City in mid-September.
He said: "Incredibly so, I have to say. I think the last few weeks highlight that for me, personally.
"I don’t want to go into too much detail because it’s private, but I speak with the owner and Jake (Edwards – CEO) every week and I’ve got a good rapport.
"If ever there’s a club to feel backed and supported, it’s here right now at this moment for sure.
"That goes from ownership where I can have an hour or so on Zoom and it’s really get ting into the details of it and it’s important conversations and conversations around how we can keep moving, helping and developing this group.
"That’s the thing that will help us go forward and move in the right direction.”
Bojan Radulovic should be back in contention for this weekend, with Grant stressing the need for patience regarding defender Jack Whatmough, whose rehabilitation from a calf issue is taking longer than first envisaged.
Murray Wallace is being monitored after recently having an injection to improve a troublesome ankle issue.
Marcus McGuane, who has not been involved since August due to a problematic groin injury, is making strides in his rehabilitation and is gradually building his fitness back up on the training ground.