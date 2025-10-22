Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant on meetings with Kevin Nagle and injury update ahead of Wycombe Wanderers

HUDDERSFIELD Town and Lee Grant are doing it tough at the minute, but the Terriers chief insists he retains the full backing of the club’s hierarchy in his quest to get the season back on track.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a summer of optimism and a vibrant start to the campaign, Town have been handed a reality check over the past month following a worrying return of one win in their past seven outings in all competitions.

Tension came to the fore following the awful denouement in last week’s televised home game with Bolton Wanderers, with two late goals giving the visitors a dramatic win and being the precursor to a barrage of boos when home players left the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some injury issues aren’t helping the cause of Grant and Town, who visit Wycombe Wanderers, managed by former boss Michael Duff, on Saturday.

UNDER PRESSURE: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

But Grant has stressed that the support from chairman Kevin Nagle and the club’s power brokers remains strong, despite a difficult period in the campaign, with Town having won just one league match since losing out at West Yorkshire neighbours Bradford City in mid-September.

He said: "Incredibly so, I have to say. I think the last few weeks highlight that for me, personally.

"I don’t want to go into too much detail because it’s private, but I speak with the owner and Jake (Edwards – CEO) every week and I’ve got a good rapport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If ever there’s a club to feel backed and supported, it’s here right now at this moment for sure.

Kevin Nagle.

"That goes from ownership where I can have an hour or so on Zoom and it’s really get ting into the details of it and it’s important conversations and conversations around how we can keep moving, helping and developing this group.

"That’s the thing that will help us go forward and move in the right direction.”

Bojan Radulovic should be back in contention for this weekend, with Grant stressing the need for patience regarding defender Jack Whatmough, whose rehabilitation from a calf issue is taking longer than first envisaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray Wallace is being monitored after recently having an injection to improve a troublesome ankle issue.