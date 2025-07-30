Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant on prospect of squad departures before end of summer window

HUDDERSFIELD Town manager Lee Grant has hinted at potential departures among his squad players before the end of the summer window.

A hectic summer has seen Town bring in 11 new players - and they may not be quite finished yet, if the right option to bring in a 'difference-maker' opens up.

With a fair-sided squad, especially in forward positions, Grant accepts that game-time could be limited for some.

He said: "Internally, we have been really clear about what we think is right for each individual.

"I think one of the nice things for me is I've a group of guys who are approachable and the conversations I have had with everybody have been really up front and honest in terms of where I see their trajectory over the course of the season.

"There's one or two guys in there who I feel will be on a different trajectory to one or two others and we will have to manage and assess that as we go along.

"Because we can't have people that aren't getting what they need out of this situation. It has to be a two-way thing.

"For me, if someone is not able to have the minutes they want available, then the conversation and door is open and will be ongoing in the next few weeks. So when the window shuts, everybody in the squad with us is going to add something different."

On the prospect of more incoming business, Grant added: "With this much time left in the window, it would be wrong of me to say that's it, completely done, full stop. Yes, we are super-happy with the squad and delighted with where it's at. Could we find or make room for the right one who we thought would make the difference? I am sure everybody could in the division, no different to me."