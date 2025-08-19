Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant on what changed in the second half in derby win against Doncaster Rovers

HUDDERSFIELD Town manager Lee Grant felt that the big turnaround in his side’s performance levels in the second half of their derby with Doncaster Rovers all boiled down to one thing – intensity.

Town were second best in the first period to an impressive Rovers side, who produced a dominant showing, but failed to make their dominance on the scoreboard.

On the restart, the hosts upped things a notch and made some telling substitutions, with replacements Ben Wiles and Joe Taylor (penalty) both finding the net in the final 12 minutes as the Terriers moved up to fifth in League One and got back to winning ways after Saturday’s 3-2 reverse at Blackpool.

Grant said: "I think our intensity went up a notch, I have got to say.

"I think the group were a bit clearer in terms of where we might get success in terms of pitch geography and did a better job of finding those spaces.

"We handled the ball better, that’s for sure. But the most obvious thing for me was the intensity and willingness to take the last step and get blocks.

"It’s such small details with people willing to take a step and blocking it and it goes out for a throw-in, rather than it going down to the channel and we’re all chasing back 60 yards into our own box. Those things were so pleasing in the second half.

"Full credit to the group as they found an extra step, bit of intensity and energy, which is not easy in the run of games we are in.

"We are in a period where we are still getting people right up to their top speed and some were making an appearance who were in that category.

"But it’s lovely as a group, we can continue to keep winning games and having really good spells and performances, while we are still allowing people to get up to top speed, basically.

"Full credit to the group as not everyone has played four 90-minute games, back to back and are really settled and have played next to the same guy every week.

