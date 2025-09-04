Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant on whether Zépiqueno Redmond will be involved against Peterborough United
The Aston Villa loan forward, 19, was signed just ahead of the window closure on Monday evening.
Redmond has played for Feyenoord’s first team and represented the Netherlands at youth level.
Villa only signed the exciting young striker as a free agent at the start of the summer upon the expiry of his contract at Feyenoord.
On when Town fans can expect to see him, Grant said: "I think he needs a bit more time. He’s younger, so that’s something we have got to be mindful of.
"His pre-season has bee not as well rounded as Will’s, just by the nature of his situation at his parent club.
"Players can spend a day or 48 hours in limbo when something is happening or not happening or happening, which can affect their training schedule in where they are at.
"We’ve got to be mindful of all of those things. Whether or not that puts Zepi in a position to be involved in the squad at the weekend, I have got to think long and hard about as I am not willing to expose people into situations that I feel could add undue risk on them.
"I will be thinking long and hard at that decision. Of course, he’s training well and enjoying himself, so that is a decision to make over the next 48 hours.