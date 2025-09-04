HUDDERSFIELD Town manager Lee Grant admits he has a decision to make over whether to involve deadline day signing in Saturday’s League One home game with Peterborough United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aston Villa loan forward, 19, was signed just ahead of the window closure on Monday evening.

Redmond has played for Feyenoord’s first team and represented the Netherlands at youth level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa only signed the exciting young striker as a free agent at the start of the summer upon the expiry of his contract at Feyenoord.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: Strahinja Pavlovic of AC Milan is challenged by Zepiqueno Redmond of Feyenoord during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between AC Milan and Feyenoord at San Siro Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

On when Town fans can expect to see him, Grant said: "I think he needs a bit more time. He’s younger, so that’s something we have got to be mindful of.

"His pre-season has bee not as well rounded as Will’s, just by the nature of his situation at his parent club.

"Players can spend a day or 48 hours in limbo when something is happening or not happening or happening, which can affect their training schedule in where they are at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got to be mindful of all of those things. Whether or not that puts Zepi in a position to be involved in the squad at the weekend, I have got to think long and hard about as I am not willing to expose people into situations that I feel could add undue risk on them.