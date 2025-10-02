Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant provides positive update on duo ahead of Stockport County plus latest on three other players

HUDDERSFIELD Town manager Lee Grant has provided a positive update on the fitness of Mickel Miller and Antony Evans.

Miler, who started the season in fine fettle, has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in mid-August, while Evans is yet to feature after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

Grant, whose side welcome Stockport County in League One this weekend, said: "It’s really nice to have Mickel Miller training with us for the first time this week and Antony Evans on the fringes of training as well.

"That’s been a real nice boost for the group.

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Antony is probably slightly behind in terms of where him and Mickel are at in their progression. But both are right where we want them.

"Maybe this weekend comes too early for both."

Grant confirmed that Lynden Gooch is able for selection after he came through Tuesday’s EFL Trophy game at Harrogate Town.

Meanwhile, the Terriers chief has confirmed that the club are proceeding with caution regarding Radinio Balker, who had a setback after featuring for Suriname during the last international break.

Huddersfield Town's Mickel Miller gets away from ex-Leeds United man and Leyton Orient forward Sonny Perkins on the opening day of the season. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Marcus McGuane (groin) remains some way off a first-team return among an injury count which includes loanees Will Alves and Zepiqueno Redmond, Herbie Kane and Jack Whatmough.

Grant added: "With Lynden, I think it was the right thing to do and we had it pre-planned in terms of his minutes for Tuesday. That went to plan and we’re really pleased with that.

"He’s obviously worked hard again in the group and has done the main bulk of training, which is good. He’s ready to be selected if and when needed.

"Rads has had a difficult couple of weeks since the last international break in terms of he rocked his ankle and has had to spend some time away from the grass.

"He’s still in a period of strengthening and building that strength back up, so we can get him back to where he was, prior to the international break.

"Marcus’s situation is still we are where we are. He is still building up strength and doing everything which is being asked of him.

"Having spoken to the specialists again last week, we’re in a period of making sure he’s able to cope physically with the load they are putting through him.