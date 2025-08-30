Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant provides update on Alfie May after substitution at Barnsley - plus thoughts on Owen Goodman

HUDDERSFIELD Town boss Lee Grant confirmed he brought off striker Alfie May in the first half for tactical reasons at Barnsley – despite him soldiering on for most of the first half after picking up a foot injury early on in the Terriers’ 3-1 loss.

May had a fair bit of treatment before carrying on, but made way at the interval.

Grant said: “I made the decision for tactical reasons. I didn’t bring Alfie off because he was inured. He didn’t say to me at half-time: ‘gaffer I can’t continue, I am struggling’.

"He also didn’t gesture at any period in the first half he was unable to continue. But he took a knock to his foot and we will have to assess and look at it and see where he’s at with the same as some other bumps and bruises we had today."

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Meanwhile, Grant refused to criticise keeper Owen Goodman, whose dismissal for reckless high challenge on David McGoldrick in the 36th minute was the key moment on derby day.

Already leading 1-0, Barnsley added a second just before the break from captain Luca Connell and a second goal of the game late on from Davis Keillor-Dunn wrapped things up. Joe Taylor scored a late consolation for Town.

Grant added: “Therein is the life of a goalkeeper. Of course, immediately after the game is probably not the right moment for myself and Owen to dissect a single decision or moment in the game.

"I am pretty certain Owen, along with one or two others, will be disappointed with their roles in the goals.

Huddersfield Town striker Alfie May, who came off at the break at Barnsley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"But look, we have a group of guys and players who are hellbent on trying to help each other and be proactive.

"All of the work or decisions we made, individually from our defenders, goalkeepers or anyone for that matter, are always made with the right intent and proactive mindset. We will take the learning from it.

"Of course, we’re disappointed. We have come down the road to our local rivals and it’s not a game you want to lose.

"It’s a game where you want to give a good account of yourselves. It’s a group that is frustrated in the changing room because we felt like there were opportunities for us in the game. But we’ve conceded some poor goals and you give yourselves a lot of work to do when you concede goals as we did.

"But in terms of the balance when we go down to 10 men and the work-rate and intensity and the fight, it was incredible from the group and I am really delighted with how we approached the second half.