Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant's 'full licence' to leadership group to find some answers from within
While the Huddersfield Town chief has had to cop a fair bit of flak of late, more especially after the Terriers' punishing late loss to Bolton Wanderers, his players must also come under the microscope and rightly so.
The Bolton post-mortem has seen Grant's tactical set-up come in for a fair bit of censure among sections of the club's fanbase.
Those on the pitch, who palpably failed in their game management, must also take their share of the criticism too, with Grant having given 'carte blanche' to his leadership group – consisting of captain Ryan Ledson, Ben Wiles, Mickel Miller, Marcus Harness and Murray Wallace – to also find some internal answers from within the dressing room and be frank in their discussions with each other.
Grant, whose side are outside of the League One play-off zone and have won just once in their last seven outings in all competitions ahead of the trip to Michael Duff's Wycombe, said: “Do we trust and believe in what we have available to us and think, with what we've got, we can see that game out in a more effective manner and have enough leaders and intelligence on the pitch? The answer is yes.
“So the players know what I feel about that and importantly for me, I can see that they have a high expectation of themselves on that, so they've got to pull that out from within and demand it from each other.
“For me, the leadership group have full licence – and have had a reminder on the fact they have full licence of the manager to make sure that we are driving standards in these moments.
“We have a high expectation of ourselves in these moments, whether it's the last five minutes of a half at Bradford or the last two or six minutes goes up on the board against Bolton.”