HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff expects the promotion chasers’ incoming transfer activity to now be over after landing the club’s three main targets in a headline first half of the window.

Town have shelved out significant fees to bolster their goal-shy forward line after bringing in proven League One strikers Joe Taylor and Dion Charles, while left-back Ruben Roosken arrived in early January from Dutch football.

Meanwhile, on the outgoing front, defender Michal Helik is being targeted by Championship strugglers Oxford United. The Polish centre-half is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Terriers are under no pressure to sell to balance the books, but in terms of new arrivals Duff does not envisage any more business.



He said: "I said all along we had a pretty short shortlist. Being brutally honest, I think we’ve got the top three we wanted, really.

"That doesn’t happen very often and to get it done so quickly as well is really pleasing.

"But we’ve got to be careful. There's buoyancy now and it puts a spring in everyone’s step. You have got to manage the expectation with it because we haven’t become world-beaters."

Duff’s warning alludes to the fact that Town, given their recruitment so far this month, will be now placed under the full glare of the spotlight in terms of their promotion bid, but he remains phlegmatic about that scenario.

Duff, whose side are four points behind second-placed Wycombe, with a game in hand, added: "I think so, but I think we have just gone three and a half months without getting beaten (in the league). So I think that the word is out that we are not a bad team anyway.

"We’ve strengthened in areas we want to strengthen. We’ve got people coming back and a healthier squad now. Have we got a ‘target’ on our backs even more now? I don’t know..” Town’s squad options, even accounting for some injuries, remains the envy of most in the division and Duff admits that some departures of fringe players to trim his numbers is likely to be the main thrust between now and the transfer deadline on February 3.

"I will be having conversations with people in the next couple of weeks,” Duff commented.

"It’s not a case of having to offload people, but I will be having conversations in terms of game-time, which will be limited.

"If they want to further their career and play football – ultimately footballers want to play – that’s where you have honest conversations with people and go ‘look, your football might be limited."

He confirmed that Brodie Spencer and Josh Koroma are available for Saturday’s game at Blackpool, while Radinio Balker made his long-awaited first-team return from the bench last time out at Wycombe.

First-choice keeper Lee Nicholls is back in first-team contention following an elbow injury which has kept him out since late September, while Lasse Sorensen is expected to be available for the home game with Bolton on Saturday week.

David Kasumu is a ‘couple of weeks’ away, while Nigel Lonwijk is expected to be back in four weeks.

Youngster Neo Eccleston, who recently returned from a loan spell at Barrow, is expected to back out on loan in the EFL before the end of the window.

Meanwhile, new signing Charles returns to the club where he was shown the door as a teenager and admits he will require no incentive, should he be handed his debut at Bloomfield Road.