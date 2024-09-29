HUDDERSFIELD TOWN boss Michael Duff said his players needed to stop making life hard for themselves after slipping to a sixth defeat in seven matches at Reading.

Following a planned protest by Reading fans against Chinese owner Dai Yongge, the Terriers went in front from Matthew Pearson’s close-range header in the 21st minute.

But the Royals levelled on the half-hour mark through Harvey Knibbs and went on to win with a low drive from Ben Elliott early in the second half.

As a result of the 2-1 defeat, Huddersfield have now slipped to 10th in the standings and have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

FRUSTRATION: Huddersfield Town manager, Michael Duff Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Duff was left scratching his head having seen his side give three points away.

“We found a way to lose,” said Duff. “We had dominated the game.

“It was a much better performance than in the last weeks so I suppose that’s a positive. Coming in at half-time, you can’t believe that it’s 1-1.

“And yet we still found a way to lose the game. We had 75 per cent of the game and, at 70 minutes, we were totally dominant.

“So it’s frustrating and disappointing. We’ve played a number of matches now and there’s only one team, Blackpool, who have been better than us.

“We need to adjust. We need to find a way of finding points, of winning games that we are drawing. We have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Reading manager Ruben Selles saw things differently.

"It was a very competitive game,” he insisted. “Even when going 1-0 down, we still had a feeling that we could do it.

“We scored the first goal and scored the second one against a really good opponent. In the end, we managed to keep the score.

“At 1-0 behind, we have been demanding of the team to be a little more robust. After conceding, we then started to play a bit more.”

Reading: Button, Craig, Mbengue, Bindon, Abrefa (Dean 80), Elliott (Savage 80), Wing, Knibbs, Campbell (Akande 70), Smith, Ehibhatiomhan. Unused substitutes: Boyce-Clarke, Rushesha, Wareham, Garcia.

Huddersfield Town: Chapman, Pearson, Lees, Lonwijk, Hogg (Joseph Hodge 82), Spencer (Sorensen 63), Evans, Kasumu (Wiles 63), Headley (Miller 63), Marshall (Radulovic 63), Koroma. Unused substitutes: Ladapo, Hurl.