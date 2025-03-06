Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff gives update on key duo and Joe Taylor's chances of starting at Bristol Rovers - plus EFL 'apology' after Wrexham winner

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that forward Josh Koroma will be sidelined for several weeks with a pulled calf, but has cooled suggestions that Joe Taylor could start in his place at Bristol Rovers this weekend.

Koroma came off in the loss to Wrexham last time out in League One, while Taylor made his second late cameo from the bench as he continues to step up his match minutes following a hamstring tear sustained in late January.

Meanwhile, Town’s well-documented injury issues show no signs of abating, certainly not before their weekend appointment with Bristol Rovers, with loan defender Nigel Lonwijk unlikely to feature after coming off with cramp in his hamstring versus Wrexham.

Duff said: “Josh is out for a while with a pulled calf. I think it’s pretty similar to the Matty Pearson one, so if that is anything to go by, it’s four to six weeks.

"Nigel has had a scan today, we’re not had the results yet, so I don’t know. But it looks unlikely, being honest, given the fact that we don’t know yet.

"It’s another two added.

"I don’t think Joe is ready to start, he has not played enough football. We are desperate for him to start. But this is what I mean about ‘hands being tied’, we wanted him to play more than 15 or 20 minutes against Wrexham, but you make two subs at half-time and then you make another two.

"If you make all three after an hour with half an hour to go, which is what Joe would have ideally got – 30 to 35 minutes – we’d got people like Josh Ruffels, Ollie Turton and Joe Hodge who haven’t played loads of football and luckily enough, we did keep one back as Ruffs had to come off with 15 minutes to go because he was cramping up everywhere.

"That’s the difficulty a little bit, our hands are tied a little bit. We really think Joe is a good player, but we really need to make sure we give him the best (chance) otherwise it might be what happened last time. We missed him for a good chunk of time.

"He will come into the thinking, but it’s too much of a risk (to start). We have got other people to play and we can integrate him because the next 11 games are more important than the next one.”

Meanwhile, Duff has revealed that he has received an apology from the EFL’s refereeing body for Wrexham’s contentious winning goal in midweek.

The decisive moment of the game arrived on 73 minutes when Steven Fletcher netted from virtually on the goal line after Lee Nicholls parried Sam Smith’s initial header, with Town adamant that the veteran forward was standing in an offside position and that midfielder Ben Wiles was also fouled in the build-up.

Duff added: “I have had feedback and an apology. That there was a foul and he’s offside in the goal. We also had a good goal disallowed in my opinion that was close to be fair. It was the same linesman.