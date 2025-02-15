Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff hails derby response after 'rubbish' first half as Town turn jeers into cheers on his Oakwell return

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff praised his side’s response after a ‘rubbish’ first half saw them receive boos from their angry 4,502 travelling contingent before turning things around with a 2-1 derby win at Barnsley.

Town received censure from fans after a poor first half performance saw them trail 1-0, thanks to a goal from old boy Jon Russell.

But the Terriers, attacking their big following of spectators, upped their levels on the restart and quick-fire goals from sub Josh Koroma and Ben Wiles secured them a priceless victory, their first in six matches on Duff’s first return to Oakwell after leaving in the summer of 2023.

Duff said: “In the first and second half, it was night and day. We were rubbish in the first half and got booed off and in the second half, we got cheered off, quite rightly so.

Huddersfield Town's head coach Michael Duff, pictured at former club Barnsley. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeHuddersfield Town's head coach Michael Duff, pictured at former club Barnsley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
"It was not good enough in the first half and we controlled the second half really well.

"It was just poor decision-making in the first half. It looked like their shape was causing us problems because they had five on our backline, but the only reason it was causing us problems was because we kept giving the ball away after two passes.

"If you keep the ball more than two or three passes, they have to come off their attacking shape. The amount of times we were in good positions and then turned the ball over…

"We gave a poor goal away. Jon Russell ran 50 yards and no-one laid a glove on him. That’s not good enough and too easy to score against.

Huddersfield Town's Herbie Kane and Callum Marshall celebrate with Ben Wiles after the latter made it 2-1. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeHuddersfield Town's Herbie Kane and Callum Marshall celebrate with Ben Wiles after the latter made it 2-1. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
"The second half was nothing to do with changing shape or anything like that. We got in the same positions and the players passed the ball better. It was decision-making as much as anything else.

"We don’t have a 6ft 6in centre forward. So if we smash up to two smaller centre-forwards, their back three are as big as anything in the league.

"But the whole second half was played in their half of the pitch and we controlled and dominated."

Duff confirmed that Tawanda Chirewa and David Kasumu came off with cramp. Brodie Spencer will be suspended for the next two games after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season.

