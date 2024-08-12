Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff makes transfer admission after signing of West Ham striker
Northern Ireland international Marshall, 19, could make his debut in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Morecambe, Duff’s first home game in charge.
Duff said: "We are still looking to add, but you don’t always get what you want. I’d like a 6ft 3in centre-forward who can hold it up, run in behind and finish, but with respect we are where we are. We will try and get the best player that is available to us.
"Transfers don’t just happen. Supporters think they do, but they don’t. A lot of work goes into it.
"It’s a pretty well told story now that we had a player in the building (Alfie May) and he went to a different club the day after, so until they sign on the dotted line….We are still looking in that area of the pitch.
"The ins will probably affect the outs. We obviously had the four signings and now Callum has come in and if any more come in, that might make room for other people (to go).
"It’s not always a case of getting rid of people. (But) sometimes, it’s just not fair to keep people that aren’t going to get opportunities.”
Town report no fresh injuries, although Duff did reveal that Lasse Sorensen endured an unusual incident in Saturday’s game at Peterborough United when he was stung by a bee.
Duff, who has confirmed that he will make changes for the cup tie against the Shrimps, managed by ex-Bradford City chief Derek Adams, added: "He (Sorensen) made quite a song and dance about it.
“I think the whole ground heard him with his yelp..So he had a bit of stick today about it.”
