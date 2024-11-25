Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on Birmingham City inspiration plus fresh injury fears

MICHAEL Duff is urging his Huddersfield Town players to take a leaf out of title favourites Birmingham City’s books in order to continue their evolution at the top end of League One.

Town registered their sixth successive home victory in all competitions with a hard-fought 2-1 success over Charlton Athletic on Saturday, extending their unbeaten league sequence to a handy six matches in the process.

Duff’s side, without a prolific striker in their ranks, are having to share the goals around with Matty Pearson and David Kasumu finding the net at the weekend.

They are needing to be patient in their build-up play as well, without a recognised target man to play into, as it stands.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff, pictured on the touchline against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Duff, whose fifth-placed side visit Leyton Orient on Tuesday, said: "A bit like Birmingham earlier in the season, they killed us with the ball.

"That’s what we need to get better at because we’ve some good footballers and some of the passages of play were really good (on Saturday). But we need to do it a bit more consistently.

"It’s decision making when you are winning. It’s something a lot of the players aren’t used to because the team hasn’t won a lot of games (in the past). But it’s six on the spin now at home and six unbeaten. We are finding a way.

"I know sometimes that the supporters want it to go ‘forward, forward’ all the time. But when you get it in the final third, sometimes, you have to be a little bit calmer and pick and choose your moment when to go in rather than having to put the ball into the box and forcing a pass.

Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma - who scored the second goal - takes on Charlton's Conor Coventry. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"The more you win, the better you get at it.

"The same as Brodie (Spencer - who gave away a penalty). He’s made a couple of rash decisions this year, but he’s a young player. The more he plays, the more he will learn and that’s where we are at."

Town’s calmer moments of poise came at the feet of cultured midfielder Herbie Kane.

Duff continued: “I thought Herbie Kane was the best player on the pitch by an absolute mile and I think he has started to show that in the past month.

“He’s showing that it’s Herbie Kane we’ve actually signed and not his twin brother!"

Meanwhile, Duff is expecting injured duo Pearson (ankle) and Rhys Healey (calf) to be out for spells in the latest injury misfortune to affect his squad.