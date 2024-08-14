Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on Brodie Spencer and why his 'track record' is good news for the defender

MICHAEL Duff’s track record in improving defenders is noteworthy - and among those who have a high chance of benefiting is Brodie Spencer.

The breakthrough of the young Northern Ireland international has been one of the few redeeming features of a tough 2024 thus far for Huddersfield Town, which culminated in relegation to the third tier for the first time since 2011-12.

The personal progress of Spencer recently prompted the club to take up an option to extend his contract until the end of next season, with the 20-year-old having recently entered the final year of his deal.

Many widely expect Spencer - who was recalled by Town in January when he was halfway through a season-long loan spell at SPL side Motherwell - to establish himself as an integral part of Duff’s new-look Terriers line-up and the portents look good.

Duff, who helped the likes of Mads Anderson, Liam Kitching and Bobby Thomas establish themselves among the top echelons of League One defenders in at Barnsley in 2022-23, is now making it his personal responsibility to get the best out of the likes of Spencer, a promising player still learning his craft.

It is what you would expect, given Duff’s strong career as a centre-half at Burnley and Northern Ireland.

On Spencer, Duff, who took charge of a home game for the first time in Town’s Carabao Cup tie with Morecambe at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday night, said: “Physically, he has some brilliant attributes and his mentality is really good.

"The club are protecting the asset in taking the option up. Brodie is another who I think I can improve.

"I’ve a track record in improving defenders and hopefully if he listens - which he’s done - and takes it on, he’ll become better which is good for him and us.

"I knew a little bit about Brodie anyway from the Northern Ireland background.