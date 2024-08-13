Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on Callum Marshall, Jaheim Headley and why he wasn't totally happy with cup win
Signed on loan for the 2024-25 season from West Ham, the teenage Northern Ireland international, 19, put Town 2-0 up with a cool finish on 38 minutes and then superbly set up the hosts’ third just before half time from Danny Ward as the hosts looked the part in their first competitive match at the John Smith’s Stadium under Duff.
The Town chief, whose side host Stevenage on Saturday, said: "I thought he showed what he is. He is infectious, energetic and has got some quality. He will be better for the goal as his last loan didn’t work for him.
"He’s had a start here and got a goal.”
Town got the ball rolling after just 31 minutes when Jaheim Headley arrived on the back post to divert in Lasse Sorensen’s right-wing cross. It was the prelude to an excellent performance at left wing-back from the scorer.
Duff, who made eight changes to his starting line-up from the weekend win at Peterborough, added: "I think Jaheim was excellent and is really pushing. I had quite a firm conversation with Jaheim before pre-season started and told him ‘this is how I work, this is what it’ll look like – if it’s too hard for you, don’t bother coming in.’
"He’s taken it and his training has been better. But it’s every day, you can’t just go ‘I’m going to rock up and I’m playing today, so I’ll just turn up.’ It should be just a habit.”
Despite a pleasing opener at the John Smith’s Stadium, Duff wasn’t wholly satisfied.
He added: “I thought we were good. Lots of positives and good performances and a clean sheet.
"The disappointment is that we totally dominated another half in the second half and did not score a goal. We are trying to change the mentality of the football club and shift that it doesn’t just happen, it’s your everyday habits. Don’t select which one you want to be up for and are not up for.
"People who came into the team from Saturday probably saw Saturday’s performance and thought ‘I need to deliver a performance’ and did. There was some good stuff played today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.