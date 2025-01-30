Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on Joe Taylor, length of injury absence and whether the club’s latest hamstring issue could have been prevented
The former Luton striker felt discomfort on Monday ahead of the League One home game with Birmingham and the issue has now been diagnosed.
It is the latest untimely injury blow for Town, with injuries - particularly hamstring problems - having formed a big part of their narrative so far in 2024-25. David Kasumu and Nigel Lonwijk are two players currently out with similar problems.
Duff has stressed that the issue is a new one for Taylor, who has never had a similar ailment in his career.
He said: "Joe felt something in his hamstring and it has been scanned and he has got something.
"It’s a bit of a strange one as he actually does not know when he did it.
"He did not come off on Saturday against Bolton; we took him off to try and manage his minutes so he doesn't break.
"He came in on Sunday and felt okay and did not report anything and he came in on Monday and felt what he described as a cramp sensation which did not quite feel right and we X-rayed it as a precaution and it’s popped up with a fairly significant injury.
"It’s a blow and disappointing for him and us. Bad luck strikes again.”
On whether anything could have been done to prevent the issue flaring up, he added: "No, he’s only been in the building for 10 days and we’ve managed his load and he hasn’t trained every day and he has done less than the others as we’re really aware of where he has been physically.
"You are always aware of any spike in load and there's been loads of those types of meetings and he is more confused than anyone. He can’t tell you when he did it or how it felt. It just felt a bit odd.
"For every scan, there’s a number and letter and I think it is going to be four to six weeks and it's very similar to Kasumu and Lasse Sorensen’s one second time around.”
Casting aside any notions that Taylor had the problem before he signed, he added: "No. His medical would have picked it up. They get MRI scans and everything, particularly when an investment has been made by a football club.
"He can’t explain what it is and we can't see a mechanism of when he’s done it. But something has obviously happened.”
Duff has confirmed that Tom Lees broke his nose late in midweek and could feature at Northampton on Saturday with a face mask.
He added: "Tom broke his nose. I think he will be available and have to wear a mask. I don’t know where we are at in terms of that process.”
