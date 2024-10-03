HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff insists that his time at weekend opponents Barnsley is a period that he will continue to cherish – despite the bad feeling generated among sections of Reds supporters following his abrupt departure to Swansea City in the summer of 2023.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After taking Barnsley to the play-off final in a rewarding first season at Oakwell, Duff elected to leave for Swansea City soon after.

He locks horns with his old side for the first time since his exit on Saturday.

Duff said: “I loved every minute of my time there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town head coach and ex-Barnsley chief Michael Duff, who faces his old club on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"You talk about picking a club up. Being clapped off at Wembley within a year takes time. It’s slightly difficult (to Huddersfield); it was a relegated team, but most of the team got sold and it was different circumstances.

"But I said it before. When I got the (Town) job, I said that probably for the first time in 30 years – I left school 30 years – it’s the first time that I left somewhere too early.

"But with hindsight, you live and learn. But for the actual 12 months I was there – I don’t know what they think of me, it might be good, bad or indifferent – what I think about them is that I absolutely loved my time there.

"They were great for me. It was a proud and emotional moment when my team had got beaten at Wembley, but got clapped off the pitch. Earlier in the season, we got booed off after getting beaten 3-0 at home. To go from ‘there’ to there was really powerful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town are assessing Josh Koroma (back) ahead of Saturday’s derby, while Rhys Healey and Danny Ward are back in training, but won’t feature.

Duff, without several players including key duo Lee Nicholls and Michal Helik, said: “He (Koroma) trained today. It’s whether he can manage that pain or not.

"The positives are that Rhys Healey was back on the grass today and Danny Ward, but they are still not ready for the weekend.”

Ex-Reds midfielder Herbie Kane, who has not featured in the club’s last two games, could be in contention against his old club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff added: “Herbie had a really difficult pre-season. He came back in not the condition we wanted him to (be), put it that way.

"Then, he broke down twice. You talk about frustration, but I know what a good player Herbie Kane is.

"We threw him in a little bit too quickly against Blackpool. It was a little bit unfair on Herbie.

"But Herbie will be a good player for this football club. We just need to give him an opportunity to be the best version of himself.