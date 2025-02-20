Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on midfielder playing through pain barrier plus praise for 'valued' senior duo

PRIOR to last weekend, Huddersfield Town had copped a fair bit of pain in the second half of the winter.

It has certainly been the operative word for midfielder Antony Evans, with his willingness to take one for the team and play through the pain barrier in Tuesday night’s key win at Shrewsbury being particularly appreciated by Michael Duff given his current selection issues.

It was a case of another game, another injury problem to contend with for the Town head coach, with news coming to light that Herbie Kane is sidelined for the next eight weeks with a knee issue picked up at former club Barnsley last weekend.

Kane adds to a long injury list. Not so long back, there had been some hope that the treatment room was clearing, but it has quickly filled again.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Antony Evans. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Evans, who has been affected by a persistent and nagging toe problem since the autumn, put his hand up and came on from the bench in Shropshire, providing the assist for the only goal of the game from Josh Koroma.

Priceless back-to-back victories have consolidated Town’s place in the top six at a time when it was starting to look vulnerable.

They are not out of the woods yet and it is a period in the season when individuals have to think of team and not self and Evans definitely did.

Duff said: "It’s not physical fitness, he’s just playing in pain. We have been trying to get it right, but he’s got an inner sole now.

Huddersfield Town defender Josh Ruffels. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"He’s got to go back to the specialist again, but he’s playing through pain. But when we have got players we’ve had, are they better options than a 70 to 75 per cent fit Antony?

"He felt a lot better and travelled down. He didn’t train (on Monday) as he was getting the thing fitted and did 20 minutes training in the morning and travelled down.

"Because we wanted him involved as we think he’s got quality, especially in that top end of the pitch. He’s a matchwinner, whether it’s a free-kick or set-plays.

"He’s going through a phase where he is dinking and chipping it to the back post because he’s in pain. He can’t hit it (truly).. Having that ‘can’t really kick it, don’t really want to tackle (feeling)’ is no good, but he didn’t have that (on Tuesday).”

Town’s number of unavailable players is back into double figures and Duff has again reiterated that all the available senior players in their squad will be needed right to the end.

Tuesday saw Josh Ruffels line up from the off, with the left-sided defender making just his 12th appearance of the season and a first start since mid-December.

The Town chief added: "It’s a squad game. Josh Ruffels deserves credit for the way he looks after himself. It’s similar to Turts (Ollie Turton) and it’s not their fault they haven’t had as much football, that’s on me.

"But (its) their professionalism, they travel in together and that’s why I am probably the most hated bloke in their car school..