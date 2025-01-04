Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on Ruben Roosken red, a second League One home draw and an update on David Kasumu's injury

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff insists he was pleased with his side’s creative efforts despite being pegged back for the second successive League One home game in a 0-0 stalemate with Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

Much like with the home game with Burton on December 29, Town spurned a number of opportunities to score and couldn’t find a way past the Millers.

The hosts’ frustration was compounded with a dismissal on debut for substitute Ruben Roosken for a high challenge on Cameron Humphrys just under 10 minutes after coming on.

Duff, whose side did manage to extend their unbeaten league run to 14 matches, said: "I thought we did enough to win the game. Chappy (Jacob Chapman) has not had a save to make and we’ve had some really good chances with loads of chances in the first half.

"In the second half, we didn’t have as many, but they were actually better and more clear-cut ones.

"In the last two home matches, we’ve had 52 shots and a centre-half has scored a goal. We’ve done more than enough to come off with six points.

"I can’t ask much more of the players when they came off the pitch. They are giving us everything. We have had a shift in mentality since the Rotherham (away) game and we are a better team now than we are then.

"And you have got to be respectful. Rotherham aren’t a bad team and the came down with us last year as well.

"We played a different shape and tried to find different solutions. We just need something to drop. It’s no that we are not creating chances.

"I don’t like saying it, but we can get them into certain areas of the pitch, but you can’t kick the ball in the net for them. But they are giving everything and I think it was the best Bojan (Radulovic) has been for a long time.”

Town’s injury curse struck again in the first minute with Nigel Lonwijk exiting with a hamstring issue.

David Kasumu was a pre-game addition to the injury count with a similar issue.

Duff added: “We get a few back and lose Kas and Nigel..Then, we make a new signing and he gets sent off after ten minutes. You can sit and cry about it, but you can’t.

"I will look into it and it’s two hamstrings now. About a month ago, it was eight different parts of the body that they (players) were injured.

"Nige’s was no a fatigue thing and he’d have played on Wednesday. Kas felt his hamstring yesterday and Nigel’s in the first minute of the game. We will investigate it, but the are playing a lot of football and it’s tough.

"Supporters will go home and will go: ‘that was rubbish, that was rubbish’. But they don’t realise what these time of year is like mentally more than anything.

"Kas is looking at three to four weeks out.’

On the sending off, Duff added: “I haven’t seen it.

"Millsy (Gary Mills) is one of their assistants (coaches) and knows Pato (Martin Paterson) is a decent guy and said he looked at it a couple of minutes later and said it was (a red).