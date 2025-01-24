SOME of the biggest calls of Michael Duff’s tenure so far at Huddersfield Town arrive ahead of Saturday’s Roses’ game with Bolton Wanderers and he couldn’t be happier.

With genuine options again in the engine room, Duff must decide between Jonathan Hogg and Antony Evans, who impressively came off the bench at Blackpool last weekend or stick with Herbie Kane and Joe Hodge.

There’s also a decision in goal between Jacob Chapman and fit-again Lee Nicholls and other dilemmas too.

Duff said: "There’s conversations to be made now. For three months, we had three midfielders to pick from and they were brilliant and got us through it - Kas (David Kasumu), Herbie and Wilesy (Ben Wiles).

"Intensity in training has ramped up another level. They smell it, see it and know they have to be at it and we watch training back every day.

"We are already knocking things around (in terms of team make-up) whereas probably a month ago, we didn’t have the options.”

Duff has confirmed he has also spoken with some fringe players who will not be guaranteed game time going forward, as it stands, with a view to potentially moving them on before the deadline.

He added: "It’s a one-way reaction, to be honest. What reaction I get, I don’t know because the first thing they normally do is walk out of the door and speak to their agent.

"I am not privy to that and all I can do is be honest with them. Sometimes, it can change quickly, but what I can’t do is have someone knocking on my door in four weeks time, kicking off saying they are not playing when they have had the information.