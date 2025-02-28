Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on supporters' criticism of Mark Cartwright and himself amid tense period in League One season plus free agent pledge

LAST summer - which seems a long time ago at the minute - Huddersfield Town revealed a new brand identity based around a campaign slogan of ‘Everything Together’.

As winter drew to a close on Tuesday evening, some decidedly frosty comments from aerated supporters aimed in the direction of sporting director Mark Cartwright after a bitterly-disappointing 2-1 loss at Wigan did not hint at everything being ‘together’, for sure.

Heading into the critical period of the season, Town are low on numbers and confidence on the pitch - despite their decent league position suggesting otherwise - and their fanbase is becoming low on morale and patience too.

For his part, despite much to contend with on the injury front, Michael Duff is not being spared in regards to criticism either, certainly if you look across social media platforms and message boards.

In response to the growing agitation of supporters after a run of just three wins in 12 games since Christmas, Town owner Kevin Nagle took it upon himself to post a message on X regarding their current angst.

It read, somewhat cryptically: ‘Town Supporters, I hear you loud and clear. Trust Me.’

In difficult times, senior figures will always get it in the neck. For Duff, it’s part of the ticket in terms of being a manager.

The only thing that will change the mood music are results.

Huddersfield’s players and coaching staff need a few quickly - with their top-six place currently looking vulnerable. On a wider level, the club needs it as well to quell a growing mood of dissatisfaction.

For Duff, it’s about taking the pressure and remaining calm in his leadership role during the definite part of 2024-25.

Duff said: "The tallest trees catch the most wind. When you are in a senior position at a football club, it’s part of the job.

"Part of the money you get paid is because of that. It’s not easy. No-one likes criticism in any walk of life.

"Some of it goes over the top, when it becomes personal and things.

"But I have not had a conversation with Mark about it and it’s not like we sit there and go: ‘Is it you or me today?

"There’s an acknowledgement that we need to see improvements in certain parts of the (football) area, but there’s other bits that go on that people don’t see as much.

"We don’t want any booing, we want people to be cheering us off the pitch. Not for mine or Mark’s sake, but because we all want the football club to do well.

"That’s the driving factor and why you get up in the morning. Because I feel privileged to work at a massive football club with huge potential.

"But that’s all it is. Potential at the minute . Mark will think the same.

"It all feels a bit ‘doom and gloom’ at the minute, which I totally understand. We live in reality, but I don’t think the team and squad have become ‘toilet’ (rubbish) in the space of six weeks."

The reality for Duff is that his number of absentees is likely to be in double figures again for Saturday’s trip to Stevenage.

Midfield enforcer David Kasumu is ‘struggling’ after coming off in the second half at Wigan with a hamstring issue, although the problem is not as bad as first feared.

Duff will make a late call on captain Jonathan Hogg, who hurt his toe in an innocuous episode in training on Monday.

Marquee January recruit Joe Taylor is back on the grass and is well down the line in his comeback from a hamstring tear and is not far away from being back involved in the squad again.

Duff added: "He won’t be long. Again, the clamour will be to throw him straight in. But Joe has not played a lot of football this year.

"We need him for the now, but he’s (also) one for the future.

"But you have to get through this first part first and we need to help Joe through the first bit. Joe will be a good player for the football club, no matter who is here or what division we are in."

Town look particularly stretched at centre-half at the minute with the senior trio of Tom Lees, Radinio Balker and Matty Pearson out.

The latter is stepping up his fitness work on the training pitches following a calf problem, the Town chief confirmed.

Despite clear issues in that important area of the pitch, Duff has ruled out any 'emergency' foray into the free agent market.

Duff, who is also missing the likes of Herbie Kane, Mickel Miller, Rhys Healey and Danny Ward amid a congested treatment room, continued: "With the (timespan of) people coming back, it will take someone (new defender) that long to get fit again.

"Then you are just carrying bodies for the sake of it.

"It might be worth it for the immediate (situation), but no-one is going to come in match fit now. Not when it's nearly March.