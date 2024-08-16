Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on the future of midfielder Tom Iorpenda
The rangy midfielder, 19, was handed a first start in Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over Morecambe in the EFL Cup and did his cause no harm with a competent showing.
On the back of making a decent impression in pre-season, Iorpenda has done enough to warrant his inclusion in Duff’s plans according to the Town chief.
Duff said: “No, we are not looking to loan him out, we’ve had that conversation.
"If it gets to January and he hasn’t had enough minutes (maybe), but he hasn’t done himself any harm.
"He’s got an opportunity, but we can’t keep saying he has got potential and potential without putting himself under the lights.
“I thought he stepped up and didn’t look out of place at all (on Tuesday)."
Duff’s first home league game in charge takes place against Stevenage on Saturday and the crowd is likely to be three times higher than the crowd in the midweek cup game versus Morecambe, while expectation levels will be high after an impressive start to the campaign by Town, who have posted two victories and scored five goals without reply in the process.
Firing a warning, Duff commented: “It will be our first big crowd. But last week at Birmingham tells you everything and teams aren’t just going to come here and roll over because we’ve had a decent start and decent energy about the place.
"Birmingham had (nearly) 30,000 people and a big fanfare as if ‘we’re going to win 5-0.’
"Reading had something to say and Stevenage will be exactly the same. I’d imagine their team-talk will be ‘start well, quieten the crowd.’ We need to accept those challenges and deal with it.
